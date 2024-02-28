March will be a month that may help spark a lot of inspiration in mutable placements and water signs.

Mercury enters Aries on March 9th, bringing some much-needed fire energy to give us a wake-up call and to feel the liberty tied with fire placements, but most importantly to express ourselves and gain confidence. The new moon in Pisces on March 10th will represent a prelude to the ongoing themes for the month and next few years, where mutable placements need to continue their path to evolve and become fearless when pursuing their dreams. The new moon is also a period where everyone will have to experience the emotional waves that Pisces season will bring that will help us heal.

On the 11th, Venus enters Pisces and on the 22nd, Mars follows in the same footsteps. The sun enters Aries on the 19th, kickstarting a new chapter for the collective. The potent full moon lunar eclipse will occur on the 25th, allowing us to return to the deeper lectures the nodes in Aries and Libra want to impart to the collective.

2 zodiac signs most likely to experience abundance in March 2024

1. Pisces

We are entering your birthday season quite strong. Even with Saturn in your sign, March proves to be a time when you can regain some control as these transits continue to teach you valuable lessons for the next several years. For now, you can expect to receive more support from benefics this month since they will ignite your passion for learning and understanding, which can also help in school or your career. You are very supported now and your ambitions will go into overdrive when Mars enters your sign, helping you find your way onto the path of victory.

A notable transit is the new moon in your sign on the 10th, helping you close chapters and start fresh. The energy now will continue for the next six months, so it's time to write your story.

Mercury’s ingress in Aries on March 9th continues to boost your curiosity and help you expand your horizons. It can feel rewarding during this period to see how you can get your work to progress and with Jupiter still in Taurus, you have the patience, skills, and tact to get to where you desire.

The full moon in Libra on the 25th will be a transit that could have you focusing more on your value system, especially if you are sharing resources with a partner. A period of empowerment that will highlight your courageousness and inner power.

Relationships get a lot easier now with Venus entering your sign on the 11th, giving you the patience to work things through with a romantic partner. What makes this transit more meaningful is that Venus is in its exaltation, boosting your love life and helping you value yourself more now that Saturn is also in the same sign, suggesting a period where you will feel more comfortable committing to a current relationship. For those who are single, you will set your sights on more mature and reliable people who are here to help you grow and love unconditionally.

2. Gemini

March promises to be a triumphant month for you where you can take control of your dreams as long as you continue to be patient and methodical. Saturn has been restructuring the highest point in your chart, allowing you to understand what career goals you truly want to pursue. The journey continues for the next few years. Your vocation and profession take center stage during the new moon in Pisces on March 10th allowing you to comprehend that to get to where you want to be or maintain that position, you need to give it your all.

Pisces season will bring similar lessons, but you can receive recognition with Venus entering your sign, boosting your patience and charm while you dominate the spotlight. A highlight of this Venusian transit is that Venus is in its exaltation, giving some gifts while you continue to build on your goals.

On March 22nd, Mars will also join Saturn and Venus. While Venus helps you repair important relationships, Saturn can pose some challenges. Maintaining a diplomatic attitude will help you in the long run. However, Mars in your 10th house will help to ignite your passion and ambitions. If you need that extra boost, you will experience a lot more energy to get your work done for the next several weeks. Remember not to rush. Do focus on careful planning and editing your work before Mercury retrograde begins.

When the Sun enters Aries on March 19th, you can prepare for a month where you will be able to meet new people or reconnect with old romantic interests. The full moon eclipse in the sign of Libra on March 25th will bring new healing opportunities as the nodes continue to transform and teach you new lectures about your relationship houses. It can feel like an exciting period where you may encounter people who can change your destiny for the next several years.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.