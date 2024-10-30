4 Zodiac Signs Have Powerful Halloween Horoscopes On October 31, 2024

Halloween's spooky energy isn't just made up of haunted houses and scary costumes. The day's astrology also has a profound effect on our Halloween experience. While every zodiac sign has an equal chance of costumes, candy, and fun, according to astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, four zodiac signs hands down have the best Halloween horoscopes.

Four zodiac signs have powerful Halloween horoscopes on October 31, 2024

With both Mercury and the Moon in Scorpio right in the midst of Scorpio season, the spooky, mysterious energy on October 31 is strong — perfect for Halloween! According to Grim, four zodiac signs have the "best Halloween experience" under this energy.

1. Sagittarius

Fire sign Sagittarius is “really going to steal the show” as their energy levels are at an all-time high, Grim explained. Expect them to be the center of attention as they make those around them tumble over themselves with laughter. With their naturally extraverted nature, these zodiac signs aren’t afraid to test their limits and show out. Whether they’re going to a Halloween party or having a fun night out with friends, expect Sagittarius to be a little goofy as they bask in the positive energy this Halloween season brings them.

“And they’ll probably have the most captivating presence and costume,” Grim added.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Air sign Gemini is also expected to have a powerful Halloween horoscope.

“They will be in a great mood, and they could actually celebrate with a partner or end up in a partnership by the time the holiday is over,” Grim predicted, which is great news if they’ve been eyeing someone for the longest time or feel they haven’t been spending as much time with a significant other as they’d like.

Gemini's easygoing air sign energy will come out as they enjoy this Halloween compared to previous ones. With connection and positivity in their forecast, it’s no surprise that Gemini ranks up there as one of the zodiac signs having an incredibly fulfilling Halloween 2024.

3. Scorpio

“We can’t really talk about Halloween without talking about Scorpios,” began Grim, who explained that both the Sun and Moon will be in Scorpio during the evening on Halloween. And with a Scorpio New Moon occurring the day after, it’s no surprise that Scorpio is expected to have a great Halloween.

“So, while Scorpios may be exhausted that day, they can just be themselves and fit the vibes of Halloween,” said Grim.

Scorpio will be tapped into their intuition and psychic powers, allowing their magnetic energy to shine through that night.

4. Cancer

“Cancers will have the Sun and Moon transiting their fifth house," the house of pleasure, Grim said. "So they’ll step up and be especially creative.”.

Cancers will throw the best parties and wear the most creative costumes on Halloween. This water sign is expected to be unapologetically themselves, allowing others to fall into their allure. This, along with their romantic and social activities, will be a great outlet for any negative energy they may be harboring from the challenging October they just experienced.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.