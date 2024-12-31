3 Zodiac Signs Have Better January 2025 Horoscopes Than Everyone Else

While January 2025 horoscopes are overall more positive for everyone thanks to a few significant astrological shifts, three zodiac signs have the best monthly horoscopes.

2025 begins with optimistic and loving energy, so don't be surprised if you suddenly wish to bring your heart into your New Year's resolutions instead of making them a chore. Fun challenges and social media games can play into this.

The North Node moves out of Aries to enter Pisces on January 11, initiating a sudden desire to be more meticulous about our actions and decisions in life while anchoring those actions to big dreams and an optimistic future.

Three zodiac signs with the best monthly horoscopes for January 2025:

1. Cancer

Cancer, your January 2025 horoscope highlights a deep need to assert your significance in the world to transform your life and that of your loved ones. Lean into this energy, especially once Venus enters Pisces on January 2, and there will be no stopping you.

Watch for some intriguing changes on January 6 when Mars retrograde moves into your sign spurring instinctive actions that help you reach personal milestones much quicker, albeit in astonishing ways. You will no longer want to be endlessly patient in your quest to achieve what you want.

The Full Moon in Cancer on January 13 is akin to harvest season for you, especially for all the wishes and manifestations you made during the last six moon cycles. Journal about your experiences so you don't miss any signs. Take advantage of this lunar magic with a ritual that can set you up for the next six months!

2. Aries

Aries, you are in for a real treat in January 2025 as your horoscope promises you some fun and games after a long period of stress, challenging adventures, and fated interferences. Pay attention to any weird dreams on and after January 11, especially if you have a lot of Pisces placements in your birth chart. These dreams can be premonitions of the future or subconscious messages calling for deep healing.

The main fun begins after the Sun transits to Aquarius on January 19. As a fire sign, you will feel the power of Aquarius in your bones as a friendly presence that leads you to surprising new friends, unexpected positive support, new ideas, and creative visions.

January is a positive month for planting the seeds for a new business venture or finding new avenues for professional growth and change.

3. Taurus

Taurus, your horoscope for January 2025 points at the very real possibility of you finding a platonic soulmate when you least expect it.

You will have an excellent time in the days leading up to the Full Moon in Cancer on January 13. Since the waxing phase of the moon is great for manifestations, you should ground this energy in something concrete for your life, even if it's a short-term goal to learn baking or finish all the seasons of Game of Thrones. Then, when we reach the Full Moon day, you will observe some real results and a glimpse of the eventual reward.

If you feel called to, enroll in a meditation program at the start of the year to help you train your mind and regain power over your life.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.