3 Zodiac Signs Fearlessly Overcome Major Hardships By The End Of September 2024

Although September will have a different vibe than August, the month will bring some challenges for several signs. However, three zodiac signs will find the strength to overcome these hardships and thrive despite the difficulties they may face.

The notable transits this month are Pluto’s ingress in Capricorn again, majorly impacting cardinal signs and bringing more reflection for the next several months. While both Earth and cardinal signs may feel the pressure, these transits are here to get them to evolve.

Mars in Cancer on September 4 will be another rough transit since Mars is in fall in this sign. But because Saturn will receive support from Mars, it can lead to breakthroughs, especially if we start any new projects during this time. The more love and care we give to the work we do, the more rewarding the output.

As we have learned before through the mutable squares in August, these experiences can help us reach alignment and discover ourselves. Through the journey, the collective will continue to transcend and gain more understanding after experiencing these transits.

Three zodiac signs overcoming hardships in September 2024

1. Leo

Onehourhappiness Creative and spirit111 from pixabay / Canva

Mars will enter Cancer on September 4, so being more methodical will work in your favor. Once again, we may reflect on the importance of discipline and patience, especially after the mutable squares in August. Since Mercury was retrograde in your sign teaching you similar messages, these challenges will only allow you to be better at problem-solving and researching once these transits are over.

September brings opportunities to level up and not to be deterred when things feel challenging. While the New Moon in Virgo can help you hone and transform your talents, the Moon in Pisces mid-month can be another challenging period where your emotions are magnified. With Saturn already in this sign, you are uncovering additional pieces to the puzzle of this new landscape. However, a positive outcome will be that you will learn how to manage your impulses and outbursts.

September promises to be a period where you are learning to be more grounded and your maturity will shine through, assuming you are more patient with yourself.

2. Libra

Onehourhappiness Creative and spirit111 from pixabay / Canva

While you experience the cardinal energy from Pluto’s ingress in Capricorn on the first and Mars in Cancer on the fourth, the transits can feel rough, but they serve to help you feel more confident and discover self-love. The Virgo energy is concentrated in your 12th house, making this a transit where you will prefer to work alone and do things in your own manner. You'll experience plenty of breakthroughs when you apply the lessons from previous transits, and luckily, August's astrology allowed you to prepare for what's to come.

While you receive support from friends with Venus in your sign, there will be moments when you will be compelled to recharge and focus on projects or hobbies that bring you happiness in the privacy of your home. These transits are pushing for your independence while also allowing you to connect with others, especially when the Moon enters Pisces on the 17th, a remarkable lunar transit reminding you that self-care is essential for your evolution.

The month will bring some changes, but these are here to allow you to embrace who you are and feel empowered.

3. Aries

Onehourhappiness Creative and spirit111 from pixabay / Canva

Pluto’s ingress back in Capricorn can feel like the responsibilities are once again piling up. Instead of stressing over things, you are being guided to trust the process and slow down. Venus in Libra is able to provide support, making you more magnetic and willing to compromise with others. You are a sign that can be quite impulsive and ready to take on the world, but now you are learning that patience is tied to success.

The Virgo energy this month will also add on to the themes of discipline and focus. You may be tempted to rebel against the grounding force, but now is your moment to take the lead differently. Enhancing your communication skills will be vital now, which also means you need to listen to what others need, especially if you want to get ahead.

When the Moon enters Pisces on the 17th, it can feel like a prelude to next year’s eclipse energy, all occurring in the darkest corner of your chart. But, once more, you are here to feel empowered, learn and evolve. Through the roughest moments, you know how to rise up once again.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.