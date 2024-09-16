4 Zodiac Signs Experience Deep Transformation From The Lunar Eclipse Starting September 17, 2024

Ready yourself for some emotional turbulence! We have a partial lunar eclipse in store on September 17, 2024, which promised to be an astrologically charged day for the collective. Since lunar eclipses represent an opposition between the Sun and the Moon in astrology, expect some emotional swings. Your head may ask you to go in one direction but the call of the heart will be stronger.

Here are four zodiac signs that will be most impacted and transformed by the full moon partial lunar eclipse in Pisces on September 17, 2024:

1. Taurus

Photo: Adrian Mag | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Taurus, you're already dealing with Uranus retrograde, so the partial lunar eclipse on September 17 will influence you either in a helpful manner or become another hindrance on your path. It all depends on how mindful you are of your responsibilities and dreams. After all, the former can sometimes get in the way of the latter (or vice versa), but if you can strike the right balance between your responsibilities and dreams (thus honoring both), you will find the elusive blessings of the eclipse waiting for you on the other side. This can range from a sudden boost in popularity in your social circles (or social media), more money in hand, an uptick in your business, and so on.

Advertisement

Since Pisces represents the collective, your relationship with your family and partner can also be impacted in both positive and negative ways. So try to see if you are coming at a situation from different angles instead of different pages. It will make it easier to empathize and relate.

2. Pisces

Photo: Adrian Mag | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, be prepared for some serious turbulence during the partial lunar eclipse! It's in your house after all (and will interact with Saturn and Neptune too). Some of you will feel this impact in the form of vivid dreams.

Others will find themselves desiring a different kind of social circle as hidden facets of your personality are revealed. You don't have to be all-or-none though. Sometimes it's important to acknowledge that life is not supposed to be robotic. Undulations and seasonality are a part of it too. So if you desire a different kind of company, seek it. It won't diminish the importance of your original friends and loved ones, only bring something new.

If your talents and natural gifts scream for attention, give it to them by carving out time. Conscious choices will help you make the most of the eclipse, although there will be some mood swings to contend with.

Advertisement

3. Cancer

Photo: Adrian Mag | Design: YourTango

Cancer, the partial lunar eclipse on September 17 will be a hidden blessing for you. Mainly because, as a Cancer, the Moon is your stronghold and realm of power. So watch out for unusual occurrences that lead you in mysterious ways towards your goals. Unexpected help may arrive for you too alongside signs and synchronicities from the universe.

If you feel called to, find out the spiritual representation of your soul by working with a shaman or heritage psychic. This will help you in the next leg of your life's journey, although this representation will evolve with time too.

Advertisement

4. Scorpio

Photo: Adrian Mag | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, as a water sign, you will experience this partial lunar eclipse deeply and significantly. It will bring to the surface wisdom hidden within your subconscious mind. Masks will fall off as you realize your inner eye was always aware of the truth despite subterfuge trying to cloud your mind. This will either trigger a new era in your life or draw out your fears.

Advertisement

Staying mindful can help you let go of the fears and see your true power behind it all. If you feel called to, prepare some eclipse water by placing a glass jar of water outside a few hours before the eclipse begins, according to your time zone. Just make sure the lid is transparent so the water can soak up the eclipse energy well. You can use this to anoint your forehead before deep meditation sessions. It will help you recreate the eclipse experience and bring deep messages from your subconscious to the surface. Don't ingest this water though!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.