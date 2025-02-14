4 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era While Mercury Is In Pisces Starting On February 14

Mercury enters Pisces on February 14 and will remain in this sign until April 16. Mercury in Pisces' energy begins a powerful new era for the four zodiac signs that become much more inclined to take the leap of faith that leads to their success.

Pisces is represented by two fish swimming in opposite directions for a reason. You can soar to the highest clouds or sink to the lowest depths when a planet is in Pisces since it has a dual nature.

Advertisement

Rather than being focused on facts with Mercury in this sign, we may be swayed more by feelings and operating more on intuition. Our instincts drive thinking and communication and dreams and fantasies become more vivid and remain on our minds longer.

With Mercury in Pisces, we become more attuned to idealism, fantasy, creativity, art, and especially our feelings. We often reach deep into our subconscious mind to find creativity or fresh and new ideas or understand things to a greater depth. At best, we could even feel a certain illumination.

During Mercury’s transit through Pisces, we sense and feel things we don’t normally pay attention to, and sometimes know things that cannot be explained rationally. Alternatively, it’s important not to blindly believe everything you see or hear since Neptune can be deceptive (or even self-deceptive).

Advertisement

Under this energy, four zodiac signs enter a powerful new era while Mercury is in Pisces from February 14 to April 16, 2025:

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

When Mercury enters your first house, as it is for you, Pisces, there is a very strong focus on self-expression and communication.

You have a very curious and active mind that may be difficult to shut down at times. You're more focused on matters pertaining to you and are more articulate and quick-witted. You may feel that you are better at expressing yourself and aware of your own feelings and thinking which you can communicate well to others.

Advertisement

You will feel a natural desire to learn and understand new things, leading to powerful ideas that have positive financial potential — your powerful new era begins when you let these ideas take flight.

By focusing your mind on something positive or constructive rather than letting it drift, you become aware of so much more potential in yourself and life than you knew was there.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Mercury in Pisces ushers in a period of feeling more playful, creative, and social. You will have a greater desire to go out and socialize with others as you adopt more childlike joy. You may come across as more witty or charming and have a stronger desire to learn and experience new things that can affect your life for the better.

Your communication skills are at a peak and you can have open and honest communication about important matters. Mercury in Pisces begins a powerful new era for you as you become more influential than ever, especially to friends and romantic or creative interests that you can benefit from.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Mercury in Pisces may bring an end to something significant in your life, but this is when your powerful new era has space to begin. Endings have to occur before a new beginning, and not all transformations are difficult or life-altering.

You may develop an interest in deep transformative experiences such as metaphysical knowledge, life after death, channeling, or an interest in taboo subjects.

With Mercury in your eighth house, which is a financial house, you may receive money or spend time working on your finances or applying for a loan. If you have investments, this will be a time to look over things carefully and potentially make important changes that benefit your future.

Expect to transform something personal with this aspect and in doing so, enter a new level of awareness.

Advertisement

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

When Mercury enters Pisces it transits your mysterious 12th house. This is the house of your subconscious mind, dreams, intuition, secrets, and at times endings, and this placement indicates the start of a powerful new era for you.

Advertisement

You feel more intuitive and your dreams will be more vivid and significant. Not only will you become more aware of your own thoughts, but you are aware of ideas and concepts outside of your own personal experience which you may compare with the awareness of your own inner world. Often, this can lead to a time where you become conscious of certain ideas, concepts, or standards you have held yourself to that aren’t working any longer. This will especially be the case during Mercury’s retrograde.

Once you become fully aware of old ideas and negative tapes that may continually run in the background, causing you to feel ineffective or even less than, you can take steps to replace them with more useful and positive ideas and become more self-aware of self-sabotage. This can be like a breath of fresh air when you release old ingrained thoughts, habits and patterns that no longer serve you.

You will implement this as Mercury leaves your 12th house and moves into your first house which will be a new beginning for you.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.