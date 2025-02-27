4 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Beginning With The Pisces New Moon On February 27

Four zodiac signs enter a powerful new era beginning with the New Moon in Pisces on February 27, 2025, which serves as a guide to connecting with and fighting for our dreams. The Jupiterian energy helps us all feel more aligned with our goals and purposes for the next several months.

Saturn is in the same sign as the Moon, making this an unusual Moon in Pisces transit rooted in more practical elements. It's a very emotional but healing period centered on how willing we are to release the past and allow ourselves to take control of our destiny. It is our moment to be more fearless but methodical.

While we'll feel lively and powerful, this New Moon in Pisces also helps us slow down and ground ourselves. The Moon here adds a bewitching energy, making us feel optimistic and more courageous when facing any challenges that may be on the horizon.

Four zodiac signs enter a powerful new era beginning with the New Moon in Pisces on February 27, 2025:

1. Pisces

Having the Full Moon in your sign is significant and powerful. You may feel more emotionally vulnerable, but this is all centered on healing. Saturn is still in your sign, a restrictive force that may make you want to push away and be on your own. However, receiving love and support from others is nourishing and essential during this time.

With Saturn in your sign, this is your moment of analysis and the New Moon will have you consider how you have grown and what you have learned over the last six months. With Venus retrograde in the works, you will also have a sharp focus on the love you've learned to give yourself.

These elements are like puzzle pieces that, once fit together, reveal your strength. The New Moon reminds you to allow yourself to shine and not dim your light for anyone.

2. Gemini

Get ready to experience a potent transit that begins a powerful new era in your career. This is a very strengthening period that helps you understand that you were meant to lead, help, and teach others.

Saturn has been continuously shifting your outlook, reminding you how to play it smart. You are beginning to why being responsible matters. Meanwhile, Jupiter in your sign is helping you gain more wisdom through learning new things while also guiding you to find your confidence. These lovely opportunities will continue to present themselves up until the middle of the year.

This is an expansive and powerful time when you are finding your voice while also becoming a beacon for others.

3. Virgo

Be brave in love brings out your power during the New Moon in Pisces. It's a very romantic period with the New Moon in Pisces adding sweetness, delight, beauty, color, and light to your relationships. You are able to believe in romance as you allow yourself to get swept away, even if we are all enduring this Venus retrograde shadow.

Your relationships feel magnetic, but there will be some challenges with retrograde moving you to make changes in all your relationship dynamics. Fall in love, but protect your boundaries. Treasure them, but be sure they reciprocate.

Nevertheless, the New Moon brings benevolence and care. There are elements of joy and expansion as well. We want to believe, to grow, and heal during the Pisces New Moon.

4. Sagittarius

Beginning with the Pisces New Moon, you enter a powerful new era rooted in getting back to basics. This time is like a breath of fresh air.

The Pisces New Moon encourages all mutable signs like yourself to take the leap and believe in yourself and your goals. This is the time to make magic happen! Don't be afraid to create and find that dormant passion. It is your moment to awaken and shine.

Before Saturn enters Aries in May, you connect with your ideas and potential. Plant those seeds of new ideas and wait and see how much beauty and wondrous projects you cultivate in the next six months.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.