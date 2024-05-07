3 Rare Signs Of A Soul-Contracted Relationship — That's In Your Life For A Specific Reason

Some of our relationships are joyful and highly vibrational, whereas others offer inner work, forgiveness, and self-discovery. They are all crucial and bring an expansion into our lives.

A soul-contracted relationship is one where we help one another grow, and provide lessons and opportunities for learning, and healing.

Here's how to identify a soul-contracted relationship.

1. Look for the lessons and teachers

Each of us has come into this world agreeing to help others learn certain lessons. For some of us, it has been many lifetimes and many different roles we have played while stumbling along learning a lesson.

Look for the people who have been the teachers in your greatest lessons.

2. Look for the people who challenge you

What is something that you have greatly struggled with? An example might be having difficulty seeing your self-worth.

Who in your life challenged your self-worth? Who helped you see your beauty and strength? Both of those relationships are soul contracts.

3. Look for the healing relationships

Some relationships offer healing and a shift in awareness in multiple areas of your life. These relationships might not be easy but can heal lifetimes of low vibrational energy and trauma.

We have some relationships that are part of a life-changing event. Think of a person who is an organ donor. If their heart is received, it is life-changing and connected to something much more than this lifetime. Take a minute and think about all the powerful connections in your life. Have you taken advantage of the growth opportunities?

Powerful karmic lessons I've learned from my soul-contracted relationships

1. Relationships are the place we can discover about ourselves, love, and karma.

This is true for me. Our youngest child just turned 18 years old. I remember all three children when they were much younger and everything was a new adventure. Their innocence mirrored the love of our world.

My children growing older flows in unison with my parents’ health failing. I am looking at both light and shadow simultaneously. There is love found in the relationships with my children and a sharp absence of love in the relationships with my parents.

2. I was not raised in love, but there were many gifts in my childhood.

I became very connected to the Earth and animals. Like a seed planted in unforgiving conditions, I learned to turn to the light.

There is a gift in recognizing where love radiates and where love is waiting to grow. Experiencing both the light and shadow offers an opportunity for shifting energy with a new understanding of free will. You get to choose where you put your attention.

I have spent countless hours on desert trails thinking about life, the universe, love, and my relationships. My heart and mind continue to shift and offer new experiences. When I have figured something out, a new thread of energy comes in to ask questions for healing. I find deep awareness of my spiritual connections and what I am discovering to be soul contracts.

3. I just now can fully appreciate the soul connection my husband and I share.

The two of us have been on a journey through many lifetimes, and we finally have the insight to move with love, while we support each other through this wild time of transformation. We are helping each other clear stored karmic lessons that have hobbled us in the past. We can raise the vibration of ourselves and other generations.

4. The connection I have with my husband has endured

There have been many challenges to navigating our life paths, together and separately. Discovering how to let go and trust during our individual and collective transformation has brought us closer. I am almost in awe of how much we have grown as individuals and within our soul connection.

5. I do not believe in twin flames or soul mates.

I believe in soul connections and groups that help each other find a higher vibrational way of moving through the world. These people might be our children, family members, or strangers in a moment of universal connection.

I can honestly say having faith in the process and trusting the universe has gifted me with amazing experiences of love and deep, soul growth. It has also offered me opportunities to reconsider my life and even grieve what I never fully received.

Polly Wirum is a spiritual coach and psychic. She teaches clients how to discover their truth through psychic readings, astrological readings, and intuitive life coaching. She offers guided meditation and, in some cases, guided exploration of past lives.