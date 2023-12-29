Saturn can put fear in anyone's soul, especially when it comes time to go through a Saturn return. But Saturn is also the planet that determines your karmic destiny (or at least one of the placements — Jupiter, North Node and the Sun also have their roles in this regard.)

What your Saturn sign reveals about your karmic destiny

The zodiac sign, house placement and astrological aspects of Saturn in the birth chart give the full picture.

Saturn in Aries' karmic destiny

When you have Saturn in Aries, your karmic destiny is to learn to think before you leap.

It can be challenging at first, especially when you are young (less than 20 years old). But over time, you will realize that the more you consider your moves carefully, the more rewards Saturn brings to your doorstep. Especially rewards that are directly related to hard work activities, like mapping out your career, determination to be a top-class athlete or deciding which courses you should study at university to get the most out of life. Eventually, Saturn will give you the fruits of your labor and bring you the karmic destiny of being a top-of-the-class authority in your field of interest or work.

Saturn in Taurus' karmic destiny

When you have Saturn in Taurus, your karmic destiny is to learn to how to get the most out of your physical resources and wealth.

At first, you may face hardships if you are careless with your money. But then, once you lean into Saturn's lessons, you will experience the joy of using your intelligence and talents in a manner that all successful entrepreneurs, pioneers, and tradespeople have too. You don't have to have such professions, though. Your karmic destiny will bring you riches beyond what you can think along with the deep satisfaction that you orchestrated the whole thing.

Saturn in Gemini's karmic destiny

When you have Saturn in Gemini, your karmic destiny is to speak less and listen more.

You will find yourself constantly pushed into situations (by fate) where the need to have good communication skills will become apparent. But this placement can make it difficult to work smart since Saturn will see it as you cutting corners. Even using your mind in devious ways will have a negative impact here. Ultimately, though, the karmic destiny of Saturn in Gemini will bring you a better understanding of the world around you and your place in it.

Saturn in Cancer's karmic destiny

When you have Saturn in Cancer, your karmic destiny is to become an authority in the area of home, family, and children.

You may feel compelled to accomplish this by becoming a doctor or psychologist who specializes in these subjects. You may also become a matriarch or patriarch of your own family, establishing a solid legacy for your future generations (including giving them a name to be proud of). But all this comes at the cost of great personal sacrifices as is the nature of Saturn. But the rewards of those sacrifices make them worth it in the end.

Saturn in Leo's karmic destiny

When you have Saturn in Leo, your karmic destiny is to wield your power and fame with precision and strategy.

It can be both a blessing and a curse to have this placement because it will constantly call on you to be more mindful of how you exhibit yourself in the world. The childlike need to be under the spotlight and live freely with passion will bring you challenges and challengers until you realize that your innate talents can be directed to meet specific goals. Once you learn this lesson, you will stop squandering your star power to do other's bidding and Saturn will bring you the fruits of your labor in the form of more success than anyone can imagine.

Saturn in Virgo's karmic destiny

When you have Saturn in Virgo, your karmic destiny is to learn how to turn yourself into an irreplaceable authority figure in your area of interest.

You may be more finicky about details than the average Virgo, leading you to heights of intricate accomplishments that most cannot even think of. This is a great placement for a career in craftsmanship or other activities that need a lot of focus and the ability to put together minute things together. You may even become an “eccentric” authority in your field because most people won't go to the lengths you will to level up.

Saturn in Libra's karmic destiny

When you have Saturn in Libra, your karmic destiny is to learn to choose your social circle with care.

You may feel stunted in this arena when you are young, and may actively choose to be a loner because society's rules either won't make sense to you or were never explained to you when you were young out of sheer neglect. Some of you will also realize the hypocrisy of beauty standards and find yourself struggling to separate yourself from the changing cultural perceptions of beauty. Ultimately, the karmic destiny of this Saturn sign will help you discern who to befriend and who would be a flashy burden if they were a part of your network.

Saturn in Scorpio's karmic destiny

When you have Saturn in Scorpio, your karmic destiny can either lead to positive changes for your community and circle of influence or turn you into a feared leader who hoards all the power to themselves.

It all depends on your personal values and intentions. You will keep finding yourself in the underbelly of the world, in one way or another. You may even have to quickly boost your political acumen. The fruits of this Saturn sign can bring fame at a smaller scale and even notoriety.

Saturn in Sagittarius' karmic destiny

When you have Saturn in Sagittarius, your karmic destiny is to discern what you learn and choose your paths wisely.

You may find this energy difficult to deal with as a child and may even get “grounded” by destiny and unable to travel or experience many things. But over time, you will realize that all paths are not equal and it's better to suppress your curiosity regarding a few. This Saturn sign can often turn a person into a great judge of character, allowing them to know which teachers and knowledge dealers are the real kind and which ones are conning their students to gain fame and fortune.

Saturn in Capricorn's karmic destiny

When you have Saturn in Capricorn, your karmic destiny is strong. After all, Capricorn is the natural home of Saturn. You will have the capacity to work harder and plan farther ahead than most people.

And if you make sure peer pressure doesn't get to you, you have the possibility to go far beyond your peers and establish yourself as the foremost authority in your chosen field of work. This Saturn placement is relatively easier for the natives because the energy is right at home!

Saturn in Aquarius' karmic destiny

When you have Saturn in Aquarius, your karmic destiny is to figure out how to be of most use to the collective at large without wasting your immense talents and potential.

You may find yourself struggling with this when you are young, and feel torn in multiple directions because of all the problems in the world that you would like to fix, both big and small. It's only later, when you lean into your Saturn sign, that you will realize you can accomplish more if you choose one path and then make a real difference on it. The fruits of this Saturn will eventually allow you to branch out to more paths that are complimentary to your chosen path.

Saturn in Pisces' karmic destiny

When you have Saturn in Pisces, your karmic destiny is to understand how all the puzzle pieces come together in the world, in both good and bad ways.

People with this placement often get the blindfold ripped off their eyes at a young age. But they also stand to gain more wisdom from life than any other Saturn sign on the zodiac wheel. In short, Saturn in Pisces can show you why good and bad are both needed in the world. It's the yin and the yang of balance, change, and the flow of time. Such a Saturn often turns people into sages and zen masters by the time they are in their old age.

