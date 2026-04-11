Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Animal Sign From Now To April 19, 2026

The weekly Chinese horoscope is here for April 13 to 19, 2026. It’s a high-energy week that requires each animal sign to find the right balance between pushing forward and knowing when to pull back.

This week specifically follows a very practical progression. We start with a Remove Day on Monday meant for clearing out the old before moving into a mid-week phase of Stable and Initiate Days to lock in your plans.

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The weekend requires a bit more caution. Since Saturday is a Destruction Day and Sunday a Danger Day, it’s best to get everything you can done before then.

Rat

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This week, you’ll want to be very selective about where you’re pouring your energy. On Monday, a Remove Day, you have a prime opportunity to let go of a commitment or a habit that has been draining your resources without much return on your investment.

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By clearing that space early on, you’ll be much better prepared for Thursday’s Stable Day, which offers the perfect foundation for long-term planning. Trust your instincts when it comes to a financial or work matter. If it feels like you're forcing something, it’s okay to come back to it later.

Ox

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There’s a sweet spot between productivity and play, Ox, and you’re determined to find it this week. Your best chance of doing so is on Wednesday, which is a Balance Day, making it the ideal time to look at your schedule and see where you’ve been overextending yourself.

Since you naturally value hard work, you likely feel a bit of pressure to keep up with the fast Horse year. But the Water Dragon month is reminding you that your endurance is a marathon, not a sprint. A small win in your personal life toward the end of the week that shows you you’re on the right track.

Tiger

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Your natural charisma is a major asset this week, Tiger. You can use it to your advantage on Friday. It’s an Initiate Day, when people are more receptive to your big ideas. Don’t be afraid to take the lead this week.

Just stay mindful that this weekend is made up of two red days, which isn’t exactly the luckiest energy. If you experience a bit of tension in your social circle, staying out of the drama is your best bet for a peaceful weekend.

Rabbit

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Protect your peace this week, Rabbit. If you find being around others to be a little too overwhelming, Thursday’s Stable Day is the perfect time to set boundaries or spend some time alone.

Once you stop trying to keep up with everyone else’s frantic pace, it’s a lot easier to listen to your own intuition. Sunday is your day to fully retreat, and don’t let anyone accuse you of being lazy! It's strategic to recharge before a new week.

Dragon

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Since this is your month, you’re feeling totally in your element, Dragon. Things are really starting to click. Monday is a Remove Day, which is a great time to declutter your home or your mind to set the tone for the rest of the week.

You are naturally more influential this week, but try not to let the Horse year’s impatience push you into making any snap decisions. By the time we hit Sunday’s Danger Day, you’ll want to lay low and recharge. Use that time to reflect on how far you’ve come since the start of the year.

Snake

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The week starts with a day in your own sign on Monday, but because it’s a Remove Day, it’s less about doing and more about releasing. If you’ve been holding onto a grudge or a redundant task, let it go.

Your intuition is incredibly sharp this week, especially on Friday’s Initiate Day. People are looking to you for the real-talk advice you’re known for because you have the ability to see through the Horse year’s distractions and focus on what truly matters.

Horse

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Since it’s your year, you’ve gotten used to the heat, Horse. But Tuesday’s Full Day, which also happens to be a Horse day, might feel like a lot even for you. You’re firing on all cylinders, and while that’s great for getting things done, be careful not to accidentally steamroll the people around you.

Try to soften your approach this week. Aim to slow your pace just enough to enjoy the progress you’ve made, and don’t worry. Things start improving by Wednesday’s Balance Day.

Goat

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You can feel the support all around you this week, Goat. You don’t have to shout to be heard this week. Your gentle presence is more than enough to get your point across.

Wednesday is a Balance Day in your sign, making it a really good day for your relationships. If you’ve been feeling a bit disconnected from others, this is the perfect time to reach out and catch up.

Monkey

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Your cleverness is your superpower this week. You’re seeing opportunities where others only see obstacles, and this week, you’re really locking in.

Just be a bit more cautious on Sunday, which is a Danger Day. Your impulsive side might want to take a shortcut, but it’s best to avoid any major risks until after the weekend.

Rooster

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Recognition is heading your way this week, Rooster. Prepare to be in the spotlight, especially around Friday. Don’t be afraid to show off a little. The universe is working behind the scenes to help you succeed.

Just be aware that Saturday’s Destruction Day involves the Dog, which can sometimes clash with your more meticulous nature. Avoid being overly critical of others’ mistakes this weekend. Focus on the positives.

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Dog

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This week tests your patience a little, Dog. Saturday is a Destruction Day in your sign, and since the Dog and Dragon can sometimes clash, you’re likely to experience a sudden change in plans.

Don't let it rattle you. Use the early part of the week to clear your schedule so that by Saturday, you have the space to handle whatever comes up with grace.

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Pig

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You might not make any huge leaps this week, Pig, but that doesn’t mean you’re not making steady progress. Avoid over-scheduling yourself and keep things simple.

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By being patient and staying true to your kind nature, the right opportunities naturally find their way to you. Sunday is a Danger Day in your sign, which is a clear sign from the universe to take a literal rest day.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.