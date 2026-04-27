Weekly Chinese horoscopes are here for each animal sign from now to May 3, 2026. Handling the next seven days well sets you up for a powerful start to a new month.

The last week of April is here, so you have two jobs: one is to tie up any and all loose ends, and then the second is to cultivate a foundation you can plant your feet on. On Monday, focus on compassion as you learn to bring balance into your life. The gentler you are with yourself, the more you'll extend kindness to others, which returns to you later in the week.

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On Tuesday, do things that help you better control your time and energy. Use curiosity to ask questions and reveal what needs improvement or what can stay the same so that by mid-week, you're ready to take action. The 29th is an Initiation Day with Rooster energy. Be smart, but also kind and helpful. A friendly approach works nicely this week.

Thursday is about taking care of business, and you want to tear down anything that needs revision or redoing. If you see a system in your life, regardless of how simple it is, including how you manage mealtime, detach so you can rebuild a better one in May.

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The month of May starts with a Danger Day, so be careful not to add things to your calendar that you know will overwhelm your weekend. Saturday is a celebratory day, and Sunday is the perfect day for receiving blessings and rest.

Rat

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This is a highly creative week for you, Rat, and to prepare for the brainstorm of ideas that flow in, you want to make room for them in your life. One thing to do on Monday or Tuesday is to declutter. Focus on areas where you're likely to have a genius thought. Consider your desk, bedside table, or living room when you are sitting. Declutter any items lingering by the front entrance that don't belong there. Put things in order if they need to be there for storage purposes.

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Because this week is focused on creativity, which can include writing, music, art, or some other form of communicative media, your lucky number is 3. Three symbolizes creative thinking and gestures. Surround yourself with things that make you feel imaginative, like art, music, and scents that tantalize your senses, like orange or lemon.

Your best color to wear is red for power. Your ally this week is a Pig, for their soft and gentle nature. They are ideal for sharing ideas with. The day that you have the best power and drive will be on May 27, Balance Metal Sheep Day. The energy of Sheep helps you to feel relaxed and comfortable in your own skin.

Ox

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You want to maintain a pure heart, Ox. This week, your primary focus is on starting something new. A color to wear to remind you to be true to yourself is white. You can add it to your clothing or put a bouquet of white flowers in front of your kitchen sink. Water and spirituality are heightened for your animal sign all week.

The primary day to initiate anything you desire is April 29, Water Rooster Initiate Day. If you need someone to partner with or to bounce ideas around, talk to a Dog. They will be experiencing some unique hardships, and focusing on someone else's problems is good for them, too. Your lucky number is 5, which is also symbolic of change. To counteract any negative outcomes, start removing all the dead things from your life.

Toss out dead plants, and prune back trees or leaves if you have an herb garden. You also want to throw away old receipts, clothing with holes, or expired beauty products. The goal of your life is to embrace the energy of new beginnings and start afresh.

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Tiger

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Your trust issues challenge you to believe in others' good intentions. Wearing blue will send a signal to the world that you can be trusted. But, more importantly, you're here to learn that goodness is repaid, even if it's some time later, after a deed you've performed is completed. A Rat can help you to spot opportunities when there seem to be none. Their shrewd personality is perfect for spotting gaps and errors at work or at home, where their strongest traits shine, revealing how useful they are.

The day to look forward to is May 3, Fire Ox Receive Day. This day is associated with starter energy, even though you are the one to get a gift. The fire of this Receive Day is a reminder that all talents and blessings don't end when you get them. They are only starting; gifts are like spiritual appointments from the universe telling you that it's time to pay it forward to someone else in need. To keep your spiritual energy at an all-time high, focus on completing tasks. Don't leave knives on the counter after using them.

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Think in terms of your lucky number of the week, which is 7. Read articles from start to finish. Listen to an entire song before changing channels, and when you meditate, if your mind wanders, regroup and finish the thought.

Rabbit

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Be strong within yourself, Rabbit, because this is the week when you take your life and clean things up. On April 30, Wood Dog Destruction Day, you're tearing down old habits, routines, and perhaps doing a little fixing of your home, too. You are ready to get rid of items you've collected that no longer fit in with the impression you want to make. You can wear black to project the image of a no-frills, mean-business person.

You discover that strength doesn't have to be quick, like you usually attempt to make change. Instead, it can be slow, methodical, and deliberate, like an Ox. You're focusing on an earthly legacy, but you also want a spiritual component.

Your lucky number is 9, and so do things in increments of 3, 6, and 9, since each possesses the energy of creativity, with 9 being the number of completion. You can organize objects on tables in groups of 3. Place three flowers in a vase, or arrange three of your favorite photos, framed together, on a large decorative plate.

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Dragon

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You are a force, and you know that you are meant to be all-powerful in your life. You've been reinventing yourself, and this week, part of the problems with changing who you want to be come up. You receive some pushback from individuals who want to keep you in the past. Dragon, remember that you have super thick skin when it comes to emotions.

If you hear negative words from individuals who refuse to let you change, you will still rise above the noise and show that you are not who you once were. Orange, the color of creativity, is great for times like this. Wear it where you can in clothing, nail polish, or in your jewelry.

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If you have a friend who is a Snake, they encourage you to keep going. Snakes are always metaphorically shedding their skin, and their experience proves valuable to you. Be extra careful, though, on May 1, Wood Pig Danger Day.

Friday, you could feel the most stressed from the entire rest of the week. Place a mirror by your work station or anywhere you want to reflect positivity. Frequently meditate on the number 1, since your goal is to become the best version of yourself.

Snake

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You get the permission you've been looking for and need, but you have to wait until the last day of this week to hear back. May 3, Fire Ox Receive Day, enforces patience during moments when you are working on a goal or relationship. Moving forward can feel slower than usual to you. It could foster inner frustration about how life tends to work.

To soften your assertive energy, wear pink or incorporate it into your wardrobe and foods. You want to think of the gentle, spiritual nature that is symbolic of pink, since it's a combination of both red, for action, and white, for purity of intent.

An ally in your life will be yourself or a Dragon. You learn to stand alone and not to wish you had someone there to hold your hand. Every successful person has a rags-to-riches moment, and focusing on your lucky number 8 reminds you of the cycle life follows. To allow yourself to release old ways of thinking, check candles that are old with specks of black soot. Avoid placing them by the front door, where the flame can be blown out, or in front of mirrors. Throw them away and replace them with newer, vibrant ones.

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Horse

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You have a lot going on this week, and the goal isn't to overdo it or to burn the candle at both ends. Your goal is to learn to balance your energy, Horse. You tend to go through life so quickly that it creates tension within you, but it's time to be easier and less intense. Wear purple in clothing or accessories. Consider eating purple foods to integrate the essence of your psychic tendency.

One trait rarely talked about when it comes to Horse animal signs is the innate ability you have to sense things that others don't. Your most important day of this week is April 28, a Water Monkey Stable Day. On this day, leave a bowl of salt in the center of each room to gather negative energy and remind yourself that you don't need to absorb gloom into your own life.

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Goat

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On May 1, Wood Pig Danger Day, things feel slightly intense after a fairly easy end to April. An animal sign that will enter your life is a Rooster, and you'll immediately recognize their confidence. This is a trait you want in your own life, especially during times of adversity. Do things in duplicates when possible. Check in with yourself frequently, and double-check your work after you finish an action. If you send an email, follow up with a phone call. If you write a text, read it before hitting send.

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Don't be upset if you have to repeat yourself. This may be necessary to avoid miscommunication. Placing a flower bouquet by your bedside this week reminds you to remain optimistic, even when you don't want to. Wear silver to remind yourself that you are both strong and gentle. You don't have to be flashy to get others' attention. You can be behind the scenes and quiet while still having an impact.

Monkey

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You have an auspicious sign this week, and it starts with your lucky number being 6. The numbers 3, 6, and 9 are very fortunate in Chinese astrology. This is the week when you see good things come your way. Remind yourself that you are meant for strength and wealth. If you own something that's gold, wear it. It will signal to your subconscious mind how valuable you are, even when you don't feel that you have something worth offering others beyond what they need.

An animal sign for you to listen to when they are around is a Tiger. Their prowess and intense energy will boost your spirit. Mark May 2, Fire Rat Success Day, as the day for you to spring into action in an area of your life. If you're in a relationship and you want to deepen your intimate bond, do something special for your partner.

If you're in business, pick one task you know needs to be done and do it. For luck, place a green plant by the front door or in a spot that gets sunlight. Green is a symbol for growth and renewal. Let seeing it remind you to water your own emotional garden and participate in self-care.

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Rooster

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Start the week by placing three silver coins in your purse or wallet to remind you of the luck that is bound to come your way financially. You are set to experience something good and financially beneficial over the weekend. May 2, a Fire Rat Success Day, brings you incredible luck. You will need to initiate a project or start a conversation to get things moving forward, but don't let hesitation stop you from grasping what you need in your life.

Wear brown to ground your thoughts and energy. Think in textures like suede, leather, and wood. You can pick earthy, high-energy objects to wear. They often transfer what you need when you least expect it. A Monkey animal sign will befriend you at the right time, especially when you need to remain curious and open to advice. Your lucky number of the week is 13, so that also includes 4. You want to lead, be creative, and also maintain a sense of balance in your life. Try to make time for self-care, no matter how busy you get.

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Dog

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A state of calm is what you need to maintain throughout the week, Dog. Monday through Wednesday will feel so easy to you. Life is good, and you are in a flow. The energy of a Balance and Stable day provides you with peace of mind. Your friend, a Rabbit, will prove to be kind and gentle. You see how good the world is, and your tender side opens and becomes expressive.

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However, things intensify as you need to make a major decision about your future. On April 30, Wood Dog Destruction Day, you have to let something go, and it will feel catastrophic at first. However, when you realize how important that release was for you and everything else you need to do in life, you'll be thankful you didn't hold on a moment longer. Instead, you'll be too busy looking ahead at what your future is going to be.

On this day and through the weekend, open a window in the morning for fresh air. Let yourself feel the shift of life as it moves. Think about the meaning behind your lucky number, which is 17. One is for leadership, and seven is for spirituality. Situations move when they are supposed to, and true leaders, like yourself, know that.

Pig

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Pig, you can accomplish many things this week, but one thing you need to focus on is stability. So, start things off with a clean doorstep. Sweep around and throw a glass of water to wash away any dirt or grime you see. Wearing gray will remind you that not everything is black or white.

A Goat will teach you all you need to know about confidence and grit. Pay attention to how they don't let worry get the best of them. When you feel concerned about something, write it down and walk away from it. The solutions will come to you naturally.

On April 28, Water Monkey Stable Day, note that life becomes what you make it. You can tell that things aren't as dramatic, and what seems to demand your attention really doesn't. Your lucky number of the week is 22, which is a double dose of balance plus organization. Focus on organizing your life, your thoughts, and time. Gaining control over your day-to-day life is a true win by Sunday.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.