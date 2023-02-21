The Astrology Match That Creates The Strongest Physical Connection

Synastry aspects point to strong areas in a relationship as well as potential red flags.

Synastry is the recipe in a relationship that can create sparks or not. While some synastry aspects are potent enough to leave us in a nebulous love bubble, others can leave us feeling cold and abandoned.

Venus conjunct the Ascendant in synastry is a promising aspect that will tell us a lot about ourselves and our partners. It is a bond that promotes patience, care, and a need to uncover self-love.

Venus conjunct Ascendant synastry

Ascendant and personal planet synastry bonds show potential as long as both parties are willing to put in the effort.

Venus conjunct Ascendant synastry can create an instant attraction because Venus represents physical beauty and charm. When our partner embodies what we subconsciously desire, we are immediately drawn to them. We see Venus (or Venus might see the Ascendant) and we want to be with that person no matter what.

Our partner becomes a manifestation of either our Ascendant or natal Venus sign. There is a lot of common ground in this connection. Both parties have similar standards and values.

However, because Venus is not as strong as the Sun or the Moon, it can feel rocky in the long run if there aren’t other grounding aspects.

We could easily fall for someone’s looks but if there isn’t a strong Saturn, Sun, or Moon aspect, it could be challenging to keep things fresh for the long term especially if both parties are unevolved. There is also the need to be on the same page mentally and emotionally to appreciate the lessons this bond brings.

Nevertheless, this bond is one for dreamers and romantics. Venus teaches the Ascendant how to value and love themselves; they will spark a new way for the Ascendant person to view relationships. There is comfort in knowing each other romantically. Venus will represent everything the Ascendant will strive for regarding their confidence.

Venus conjunct with the Ascendant is still powerful because it will help both parties to grow and love themselves more.

If the Ascendant or Venus neglected to see their potential, power, or worth, this synastry connection can serve as an awakening for both parties. We come to know ourselves at an individual level. Whatever we may have hidden from ourselves becomes apparent. The self-doubts and insecurities slowly begin to wash away with this Venus conjunct Ascendant synastry aspect. If we lack some self-love, this connection leads us to the path.

Because there is a lot of self-discovery and work that comes with this aspect, both parties can experience it blissfully and romantically if they have evolved and matured. Unevolved parties will not appreciate the beauty and charm that this connection brings. It takes a lot of inner healing, trust, and self-forgiveness to appreciate ourselves.

Once we find our path to self-love, we can mirror that same care and protection to our partners.

The power of this connection is that it can happen in a blink of an eye. Venus embodies the physical qualities that the Ascendant will admire which will rival Martian synastry. Even with Mars out of the synastry picture, Venus can work like Mars but without the same intensity. There is care, awareness, and limitless love in this aspect.

Like most synastry connections, Venus in conjunction with the Ascendant gets better with time. The partners can feel like they are watching a beautiful sunset over and over. Even as the years go by and they watch the sun setting every day, they will still not get enough of the beautiful imagery of the familiar clouds and the rays of light covering the heavens.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.