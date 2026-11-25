Keeping the peace can feel tricky on November 26, 2026, especially when you're trying not to lose yourself in the process. With the Ten of Cups leading Thursday's tarot reading, warmth and real connection are possible as long as you don't abandon what you actually need to get there.

With a sensitive Cancer Moon pushing against a freedom-loving Sagittarius Sun over Thanksgiving, your sign's tarot card pull shows where honesty and maybe even a firmer boundary will serve you best.

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Thursday, November 26, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aries: Four of Wands

You can have the day you want, even if someone else has decided they don't want to enjoy theirs. Other people's moods do not dictate how you experience your day, especially when you've been trying so hard to keep things pleasant.

The Four of Wands reminds you to protect your emotional energy, no matter what circumstances you find yourself in. Anchor into what feels good to you and don't get rage baited into drama. You can control how Thursday unfolds on your terms. Trust.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: The Empress, reversed

You're finally ready to turn your attention back to yourself, Taurus. You've invested so much time in everyone else lately that it's easy to lose sight of what you actually want for your own happiness.

The Empress card, reversed, reminds you to listen to your inner voice to figure things out. Give yourself permission to pause, check in on your own comfort, and stop running on autopilot for other people's needs. You've got this.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: Three of Pentacles

The Three of Pentacles is all about building something solid alongside people who bring different skills to the table. You get far more out of interacting with people when you stay curious rather than guarded.

Today your tarot horoscope urges you to stop isolating and truly stay in the moment with the people you love.

Let the Three of Pentacles nudge you toward engaging in a big way on November 26, even something simple like cooking together or playing a game where everyone participates and has a task. That's where your joy will come.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: The Magician

With The Magician card in your corner, you already have everything you need to make something great happen right in front of you. You have so many special interests, Cancer, and revisiting an ol' favorite can bring in some excitement you didn't realize you were missing.

On November 26, channel The Magician's creative spark by making time to dabble and see what holds your attention in your free time.

Keep it low-pressure and fun and involve some people you love. Someone might become your new partner in something that brings you a ton of happiness. Fun!

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Leo: The Star, reversed

The Star speaks to hope, renewal, and feeling connected to a bigger sense of purpose. In reverse, it often points to a dip in faith or feeling lost along the way there.

You've matured a lot lately, Leo, which has given you real perspective to share with people in your life who are a step or two behind you in their growth journey. You know what it looks like to feel stuck and unsure of what comes next.

Because you remember what it feels like to lose sight of the light, The Star reversed puts you in a strong position to offer some real encouragement today. When someone around you seems negative about their dreams, share what helped you find your footing without trying to steer their whole path. It makes a big difference today.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: Justice

Justice is a card of fairness, accountability, and clear boundaries and in today' tarot horoscope it's asking you to weigh what actually belongs to you versus what doesn't.

You have high standards, Virgo, and it's easy to expect everyone else to measure up to them.

On November 26, let Justice be about balance rather than perfection. Give people room to live by their own choices, even when it looks different from how you'd handle things. Loosening your grip on the details makes room for much easier connections today.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Libra: Temperance

Temperance is the art of blending opposites and finding a calm middle ground instead of swinging to extremes.

You can set down your worries for a bit and let go of the feeling that you have to carry everything on your own, specially the unspoken job you've given yourself of managing everyone else's mood.

In Thursday's tarot reading, Temperance shows that you don't have to choose between being social and protecting your peace. You can spend time with other people and still carve out the quiet time you need, as long as you ask for it clearly and early before your social battery runs out.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: Ace of Pentacles

An Ace in the Pentacles suit is a tangible seed. It brings in a fresh start or something real you can build on over time.

On November 26, it's time to look ahead rather than stay stuck in old patterns. You're ready to rebuild parts of your life, and today you can make the change for real.

The Ace of Pentacles puts you in control of what comes next. You get to choose which traditions carry forward with you and which ones belong in the past, even if that means starting a brand-new habit today. It will stick if you do!

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

The Knight of Pentacles usually moves by the book, sticking to routine and steady payoffs, so when this card shows up reversed, the usual script stops working for you today.

Right now, the reversed Knight has you taking a harder look at your routines and investments, especially where your money goes toward things you enjoy.

On Thursday, let that restlessness push you to try a different approach rather than repeating a habit out of obligation. Moving a few things around in your budget (or schedule) to test something new can give you a much clearer read on what's actually worth your time and cash.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: Nine of Pentacles

You value your independence, Capricorn, so don't let fear of the unknown talk you out of the financial security you're working toward. Steady progress counts, even when every detail isn't settled yet.

With the Nine of Pentacles appearing today, you're closer to a meaningful financial milestone than it may feel in the moment.

Your tarot horoscope urges you to stay patient and don't walk away from yourself right before things pay off. Trust the work you have already done!

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: Ace of Cups, reversed

The Ace of Cups is about emotional openness and warmth, and when it's reversed, it often signals a quiet ache for deeper connection.

Your heart is telling you what it wants today, and it looks like you're craving closeness with someone special. Admitting that to yourself matters more than keeping up a nonchalant front.

When the Ace of Cups comes up reversed, waiting around for feelings to change on their own doesn't work. Look for an honest way to have a real conversation or simply let someone see how much you care. That's what will make things get better.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: Two of Wands

The Two of Wands shows someone standing at a vantage point, looking out over the horizon and mapping out what comes next before taking the leap. It's exciting to have something to look forward to, isn't it, Pisces?

Today's tarot reading encourages you to start sketching out plans for the new year while your energy's fresh. Instead of letting exciting ideas float around as someday thoughts, use the Two of Wands to get specific.

Put a few milestones on your calendar and commit to them so your plans have real structure. You have an amazing year ahead!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.