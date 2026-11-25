Nothing says abundance quite like the feeling you get when the Moon enters the sweet sign of Cancer. On November 26, the gratitude four zodiac signs feel attracts so much luck.

Starting the day with a lens of thankfulness makes you notice how providing for yourself (and others) can actually be much easier than you originally thought. Abundance isn't about chasing material things. These astrological signs have such a deep sense of satisfaction with the life they have on Thursday. This brings good fortune to the life they're building.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

You're always looking for new ways to do things, and sometimes you think that means you have to buy more tools. Yet when the Moon is in Cancer on November 26, you gain access to use a valuable item without having to buy it. You are out and about, perhaps with family, and you express a need.

Advertisement

Someone offers to let you use what they have. It could be a piece of equipment or a personal space you get to test out to see if you actually want it. Sometimes you imagine that you'd like to have an item, but it's not really ideal for you.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

When the Moon is in Cancer, it helps you find a new way to make money. You have always wondered if there's a way to make money from home. You've never thought about actually benefiting from your living situation in some way.

You see how your home space could actually generate income for yourself. November 26, you decide to explore the previous resources you already have without making any further investments. With a little bit of creativity, you're well on your way.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You have a learning curve, and you don't mind doing the digging, but it's nicer and easier to learn from a friend. On November 26, you get somebody's knowledge through a question. Someone with much more experience than you takes an interest in what you're trying to develop. You get a long lecture, and you like it.

You meet someone who loves to talk about what they know. For you, this is a win-win proposition. You avoid the expense of learning through your own costly mistakes, and on top of that, you get a mentor. Even if the moment doesn't continue beyond today, you appreciate their generosity.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You need someone to want what you're offering because it's much easier to find abundance through relationships. People help each other by referring and giving advice or feedback. The Cancer Moon helps you understand other people's needs, and on November 26, you realize that one thing you could learn how to do better is sell.

Everything in life is related to sales or positioning. You need to sell an idea or your talents. You want people to appreciate you and whatever it is that you're doing. The best way to do that is to stop taking your skills to people who don't listen.

When you stop pursuing what isn't working, you find what does. Then, before you know it, you're attracting things into your life, like opportunities. It looks like luck because you get results so quickly, but actually it's actually a smart decision that positions you where you need to be.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.