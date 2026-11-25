This Thanksgiving is giving you so much to be grateful for. Togetherness. Connection. Hope. That's what Angel Number Day 11/26 is all about. The number 11 brings divine understanding, while 26 represents harmony. When they come together on November 26, loneliness doesn't stand a chance.

1. Libra

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You may be relationship-driven, Libra, but that doesn't mean every connection in your life is harmonious. Enter Angel Number Day 11/26 to help smooth things out. On Thursday, no one is happier than you.

Don't get me wrong. You're beyond grateful for the relationships that have survived life's ups and downs. But your heart hurts every time you think about connections you've lost, or worse, the ones that are deteriorating right before your eyes. OK. Take a breath. On November 26, the healing begins so these relationships can mend. Happy Thanksgiving!

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2. Cancer

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There is a situation that, though you love it wholeheartedly, has made you feel as if you're in it by yourself. You've been questioning your heart, Cancer, but Angel Number Day 11/26 puts an end to that. It swoops in with a loving energy that matches yours.

Where are the tissues? You're gonna need them, but not for tears of sadness. Oh, no. These are happy tears. Unexpected reunions. All-encompassing get-togethers. Answered prayers you forgot or gave up on. Thanksgiving is a day of blessings in your life, ones you never believed were possible. So, clear your throat and get ready to talk. You have a lot to be thankful for, and you'll want to share your gratitude.

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3. Pisces

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You miss someone dearly, Pisces. But it's not just a person that you're longing for. Something else is missing. Ready or not, you're addressing this on November 26. And that's what's bringing an end to your loneliness this Thanksgiving.

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To quote The Princess and the Frog, "When you dream, you dream big." And when you love, you love hard. So, in your mind, you've invested too much into this relationship to have it disappear or be easily dismissed. Angel Number Day 11/26 opens your mind to a new perspective. By changing the conversation from absence to accountability, you bring back what was lost.

4. Gemini

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Pass the potatoes and the microphone, Gemini. On November 26, you have a lot to say. Don't worry about watching your words or your tone, either. Thanks to Angel Number Day 11/26, you have no trouble speaking your mind.

Thursday brings incredible blessings, and it couldn't have come a day sooner. That's both a relief and an explanation, because after what went wrong, you were ready to throw in the towel. But this Thanksgiving shows that every hiccup had a purpose. Finally, you can breathe again, and breathe life into others too.

5. Scorpio

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After a lot of soul-searching, you've come to terms with what is not in your life. You convinced yourself that it's just not meant for you, and decided to play your best game with the hand you've been dealt. But thanks to the energy of Angel Number Day 11/26, there's a new dealer at the table, and more cards are available. Now what?

Once you have your mind set on something, it's not easy to change it, Scorpio. But on November 26, the universe is not putting up with your stubbornness. Things have changed. More options are available, and you've got to adapt. If you don't, the only person who loses out is you. And you don't want that! This is a whole new game, and suddenly you're not alone anymore. Can you handle it? Of course, you can.

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Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.