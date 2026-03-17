The Tarot Horoscope For Wednesday, March 18 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for March 18, 2026. Both the Sun and the Moon are at critical degrees in Pisces. Wednesday's theme is reflection during times of change. Pisces is related to endings, spirituality, illusions, and the Moon tarot card. With the change of season just around the bend, take note of things that you perceive to be real. You discover that a belief is merely a theory that ought to be challenged.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, March 18, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Aries: The Chariot

Aries, your tarot card for March 18, is the Chariot, which symbolizes willpower and courage. Today's goal is to reflect on various times when you had to push yourself to be stronger than you thought you could.

Recall how you encourage yourself not to quit or to stand strong in the face of adversity. Make a mental note as you push toward closing a season of life that no longer makes sense. It's easy to fall back into old patterns because of their familiarity, but today, aim to see how the changes you need to make are worth the effort.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Taurus: Three of Swords

On March 18, the tarot card is the Three of Swords, which is associated with betrayal and often with infidelity. For you, Taurus, cheating doesn't have to be physical.

Betrayal can involve a situation in which emotions have become intimate, leaving you feeling like an outsider. Today's advice is to talk about how you feel when you sense a boundary is being crossed. Instead of staying quiet and waiting to see what will happen, take the time to confront for self-preservation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Gemini: Seven of Cups, reversed

Gemini, the Seven of Cups, reversed, is about feeling confused. During changing times, this can happen as your emotions process what you have outgrown.

On March 18, many questions come up for you to address. A part of you could feel along. You're at this unique place in time, where you're learning new things, but also letting go of old habits, routines, and even your identity. Today, reflect on past changes and how they made you feel. Compare them to now.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Cancer: Four of Pentacles, reversed

You're learning to let go of what you can't control. On March 18, the reversed Four of Pentacles is about surrendering to the process. The act of surrender takes time to perfect, and there will be many instances when you have to start over.

What matters is learning how to navigate the journey as you work through each phase. What you're weak at now, you can become strong in later.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Leo: The High Priestess, reversed

Be careful with how much you take on today, Leo. The reversed High Priestess symbolizes disconnection from your intuitive self.

On March 18, being too busy can make it difficult for you to hear your inner voice. You could struggle to remain connected with your heart.

When you feel less in touch with the universe, recollect times when you had to pause and intentionally tune back to your inner voice. Try not to allow yourself to go days or the entire week feeling disconnected, since it can lead to a sense of loneliness.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Virgo: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Today isn't a day to just go with the flow or wing it. Instead, be intentional with how you want to live your life. If you know for certain that there is something you want to do, make it a point to plan it in your schedule.

On March 18, the Page of Pentacles, reversed, reminds you that activities happen when you aim for them. So, if you want to go to a particular store or wish to talk to a friend, set an alarm on your phone or write a note on a post-it and stick it where you can see it. Promise yourself to do it by a particular day and time. Set your mind to it and get it done.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Libra: Knight of Cups, reversed

The Knight of Cups, reversed, which is about emotional instability, so plan to work through any feelings that make you appear moody or not like yourself. Libra, as a sign associated with harmony and balance, you need to walk your talk more than usual.

On March 18, it's good to take time to think before you speak. It's ideal to contemplate and reflect before making a commitment or taking action that you can't reverse.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Scorpio: Five of Swords

The Five of Swords tarot card is about conflict, and even though you're perfectly comfortable with handling strife, you don't necessarily want to make it a part of your daily life. On March 18, consider past moments where tension thickened, and you had to make decisions others disliked or refuted.

Things can be different now. You can find a loophole or figure out how to change minds and influence culture. You don't have to be argumentative. Instead, think about how to advocate and speak in ways that encourage thinking outside the box.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Sagittarius: Seven of Swords

Keep your eyes open on March 18. Your daily tarot, the Seven of Swords, reminds you that you need to be mindful regarding people who try to fool you into thinking a certain way.

Some people use charm or manipulation to get what they want. They don't regard your feelings or consider what you're going through. For today, let past experience be a mentor. Pay attention to how you feel or the way a person acts to help you see what could easily be overlooked.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Capricorn: King of Swords

You've got a good head on your shoulders, Capricorn. So when you have to choose between logic and intuition, pick logic. The King of Swords is about using your mind and thinking about things all the way through.

On March 18, integrity can feel tested, and you'll have to choose between living a life that is authentic and rooted in your beliefs and trying to please people you want to impress or like. It's not an easy path to walk, but for today, do what is best for your conscience.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Aquarius: Ten of Swords, reversed

You went through the worst, but now you're seeing the end of the journey. The Ten of Swords, reversed, is about growing up after a negative experience. But on March 18, things are about to take a turn.

You see how to use all the pain and change your life in a way you had never thought of before. You're ready for this growth because it's now purposeful. It shows how you can face your fears without being overtaken by them.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Wednesday's tarot horoscope for Pisces: The Emperor

On March 18, the Emperor is about structure and powerful action. It's OK to make mistakes, but you'll need to go back to the beginning and start over again to do damage repair.

Pisces, you have to make a decision that you feel strongly about. Believe in yourself and don't let yourself feel afraid of what will happen if you make mistakes. Today is about treating your life as you would any growing thing: watch for signs of progress.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.