4 Zodiac Signs Receive An Important Message From The Universe On March 18, 2026

On March 18, 2026, four zodiac signs are receiving an important message from the universe. Venus squares Jupiter on Wednesday, and this is certainly going to be interesting.

We're looking at a square that brings on excess, desire, temptation, and intense appetite. What are we going to get into during this time? Perhaps the real message of the day has us countering all that excess with discipline, discretion, and the ability to say no. We are strong enough to control ourselves, and on March 18, we prove it.

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1. Taurus

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You aren't one to hold a grudge against yourself for indulging too hard in something you know you shouldn't. However, you also know that sometimes you have to get a grip, Taurus, and this is one of those days.

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If there's one thing that really teaches you what you need to know, what might be considered your lesson of the day, it's the fatigue that comes from too much of anything. Quite frankly, you're pooped, and maybe you needed to get to this place to stop.

Venus squares Jupiter tempts you on March 18, Taurus, it certainly does. But you feel stronger than the influence. You stop, and it feels like a huge success. It's time to rest, Taurus. You deserve it.

2. Leo

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Your hunger for attention can get out of hand at times, Leo. And while you're in it, you don't always realize how draining this need can be. You've exhausted yourself, and Venus squaring Jupiter on March 18 lets you know that you need to pull back.

It's OK, Leo. You don't need to be the center of attention 24-7, simply because that requires way more work than you'd ever be willing to put into it. And so, you see that while you are tempted to go for more on Wednesday, you choose to stop and regroup instead. Have a good, long, peaceful think, and simply withdraw for peace of mind.

3. Sagittarius

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You love to be the one who comes through in ways that others cannot. In fact, at times, it becomes a point of pride for you, Sagittarius. But saying yes to anything and anyone starts to wear you out after a while.

When Venus squares Jupiter on March 18, you're able to see it for what it is: excess. You don't need to prove that you're the most talented human being on Earth. People are impressed enough.

Now, it's time for you to find satisfaction in what you can do, knowing that it can only take place if you also give yourself time off. Balance is the key on Wednesday. Rest, recuperate, and then you can be back at it again. But first, rest.

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4. Pisces

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You do love to throw yourself into things, Pisces. In fact, it's only when you're in with your mind, body, and soul that you feel the experience is even worth your while. This can be exhausting, Pisces, not to mention that it only sets the standards higher and higher, pressing you to crave more and more with each passing day.

It's during this Venus square Jupiter on March 18 that you recognize that you need a break, and that pulling back is not going to ruin anything. You need your mind to be sharp if you're to participate, and that means you can't use it well unless you're grounded. Time to get grounded, Pisces.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.