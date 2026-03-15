Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Animal Sign From Now To March 22, 2026

Weekly Chinese horoscopes are here for each animal sign from March 16 - 22, 2026. The Spring Equinox and New Moon in Pisces happen this week.

The first day of spring, March 20, signals a fresh start. Take time this week to deep clean and declutter. On Monday, start the week by opening your life to something new. On Tuesday, redirect your attention away from what isn't working and pivot so you can establish the rest of your schedule by Wednesday. Then, on Thursday, it's easier to be productive.

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The Spring Solstice arrives on Friday. View the astrological new year as a chance to think about the things you want to focus on the most. Over the weekend, enjoy time with family and mentally prepare for the upcoming week.

Rat

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This is the week where you start putting yourself where your opportunities are, Rat. When you have the chance to speak up for what you want, don't be shy. Wear charcoal gray to enhance confidence. Be sure to let others know that you're serious and open to new things, especially when speaking with a Dragon.

Your lucky number is 4 this week, so focus on balance and structure. Place a metal object, like a coin, in the north area of your workspace for luck. The astrological new year rewards Rats for stepping forward and taking career opportunities for themselves. You don't want to wait for someone to ask you or invite you somewhere, especially if you know you want to go. On March 18, see how you can get involved by initiating a conversation or positioning yourself as needed.

Ox

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During the week of the astrological new year, it's the perfect time to tighten your finances and work on creating a budget. Talk to a Snake for money advice, and consider going over your spending. On March 16, see how you can do things differently to help you avoid overspending when you can be frugal. Any small financial improvement you make this week can lead to a meaningful change down the road.

Wear deep red to enhance your sense of power this week. When possible, do things in threes to remind you that persistence is always a good thing. Don't ignore problems, especially if they involve leaving messages with people or sending texts. Sometimes you have to try more than once to get a connection.

Tiger

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Take control of your own decisions this week, Tiger. If something in your life stalls, stop waiting for permission. Now is the time to see what would work for you. Make calls and start moving. Your best day of the week is March 20, the first day of spring. To embody the idea of fresh starts, wear gold, and think of the number 9 for its humanitarian energy.

If you're friends with a Horse, talk to them this week to brainstorm decisions you need to make. Consider using metal instead of paper or plastic when working to remind you of your own inner strength.

Rabbit

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Wear jade green for luck this week, Rabbit. If you have something you need to get done but want to partner with a good friend to make it easier, this is the time to ask. You're attract the right people into your life, especially on March 20, and the good news is that doing so positions you strongly for something new to try. Instead of feeling like you have to do everything yourself, you'll see how supported you are in life, especially by a Pig.

Pick yourself up some fresh flowers or a nice green plant to place in the east area of your home. See how the light falls on the fresh florals, reminding you that this is a week for joy and hope.

Dragon

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Your lucky number for the week is 8, also called the powerhouse in numerology. The good news is that you're in a position of power all week, so don't downplay your successes when speaking to others. It's appropriate to share them. Humble bragging can be a great thing to do this week, Dragon, even if you prefer not to share your accomplishments out loud. You want to let the right people know, especially Monkey animal signs, what you're capable of, and also show how your skills can be helpful in other areas.

Share your schedule and availability for the rest of the month on March 21. Even if someone you want to work with doesn't need your help now, it can plant a seed for a later collaboration.

Snake

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You'll find out who your friends are this week, Snake. This week's theme is finding your allies and choosing your tribe wisely. On March 18, success comes from being in a crowd doing the things you want to do.

Wear black when going out. You want to work on building social connections, especially if you're invited to go out with a Rooster. Practice your smile. You'll be getting to know people in your community through events or by joining an online group.

Horse

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It's time to break from your ordinary routine, Horse, and if you need a bold color to feel confident this week, wear crimson red. Travel activities are favorable for your animal sign this week, so plan to go out or visit a friend who is in a different city, especially if they are a Tiger. On March 20, agreeing to a date night out with friends can be a wonderful way to put yourself in a new frame of mind, which helps you to become more optimistic.

Enhance the melodic energy of your environment. Place something musical outside, like a wind chime, to capture the sound of the wind. Change the scenery a little bit by going to a new restaurant or somewhere you've not been to before, like a park, bookstore, or shopping mall.

Goat

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With the Spring Solstice arriving this week, Goat, it's the perfect time to get organized and put things together. On March 22, clean up paperwork or put away items that you no longer need now that winter is over.

Wear earth tones, especially brown, to stay grounded and focused. If you're working with a Rabbit or need to make plans with one, plan in advance. Look over your schedule and figure out the things you want to focus on for the rest of this month. Decline invitations you know you don't want to participate in.

Monkey

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You've got a sharp mind, Monkey, so what helps you to make the most of this week is finding a way to do things smarter and faster. Your most creative day is on March 20, and you like to wear jewelry that enhances your inner courage; choose silver.

A Dragon can help you find new and improved ways of handling life. Listen to their advice if you have a chance. Your lucky number is 11, which is also a master number. So when you see it repeatedly in places, stop and think about what you're doing. See if any themes come to mind.

Rooster

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Clutter can be a distraction for you throughout this week, Rooster, so allow yourself to give in to a cleaning frenzy. To add to the element of cleanliness and a fresh start, wear white as a lucky color. Since 6 is your lucky number this week, consider placing six flowers in the center of your room in a vase of water for added luck.

Don't forget to also pick up around your desk, bedroom, or bathroom to encourage clarity and focus. When possible, plan your week ahead of time, especially when working or hanging out with a Snake. You may still have to be slightly flexible on March 18, but keep a positive attitude.

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Dog

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With the Sun entering Aries and the start of a new astrological year, Dog, why not work on improving relationships this week? Your lucky number is 10, so do things that help you to emulate this number's energy. Connect with 10 friends or post 10 times on your social media during the week.

Spending time with friends is beneficial, and if you love blue, consider wearing navy, as it symbolizes trust. It's your partnerships that you'll enjoy the most. Loyalty and trust go a long way, so show up and allow others to be more actively involved in your own life.

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Pig

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Slow and steady wins the race, and this isn't the week for rushing, even though you will want to. Instead, focus on slow, methodical acts that help you to remain fully present emotionally and intentionally physically.

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While at the grocery store or farmer's market, pick up a green plant to place at the door. Seeing something green and welcoming all week can boost your feelings of warmth and optimism.

On March 20, what you dedicate your time and attention to all week will matter. Green is a great color for you to wear for its calmness, and if you need a good friend to talk to, consider making a coffee date with a Rabbit.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.