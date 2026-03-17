4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On March 18, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on March 18, 2026 when Venus in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer. Emotional investment becomes the catalyst for growth.

In astrology, Venus is the planet of earthly beauty. She rules money and beauty, and she's also the secondary ruler of abundance. While she's in Aries, she's symbolic of quick wins. The problem, then, is the lack of appreciation for what you got. But on Wednesday, Venus at odds with Jupiter, teaches a valuable lesson. Jupiter is the primary ruler of wealth, but it is also associated with spirituality and learning. So, today's quick wins get taken into contemplation.

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You learn that the source of all abundance comes from something higher than yourself. What's gained on March 18 prompts wisdom instead of foolishness for these astrological signs. When that happens, you not only quickly attract abundance and luck, but you also get to use it in a way that allows it to rejuvenate itself.

1. Taurus

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Taurus, you attract abundance and luck on March 18 through activities involving past efforts. Because Venus is in Aries on Wednesday, these wins feel fast and can mislead you into thinking that is what you can do more than once. It's best to recollect all the time and energy you spent leading up to a win.

On Wednesday, remember how much effort it took you to learn what you needed to take certain actions and consider the amount of investment you've contributed to nurse relationships. Jupiter in Cancer reminds you that it takes a team, and that you're not a lone-wolf player when you win. Giving back is an important part of abundance today, and it reminds you that giving is the true pathway toward luck.

2. Libra

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On March 18, you receive abundance pretty quickly through your partnerships, Libra. You might receive a reward that is associated with a team you're part of. Venus in Aries can be problematic for you, and this energy can show up in the form of ego. It's so easy to let the ego drive you toward thinking that you did all the work and others contributed less than you did.

You might have made a suggestion that a boss or other person followed. You might feel like someone stole an idea, and you should have received more credit and not shared it at all. The problem is that when you give in to the idea that you should be seen as a major contributor, others can stop supporting you, and then your luck runs dry. Abundance slows because people don't want to help in ways that they used to. It's not as much fun for them overall.

Jupiter in Cancer reminds you that exalting others is actually a really good thing to do when you want to attract abundance and luck into your life. You want to share in the wins, even if you're only verbally generous. Helping others shine makes you look like a team player, and people admire kind individuals. Today, be the one who talks up a coworker or partner when the winnings come in. Doing so will help you attract even more abundance and luck today and into the future.

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3. Sagittarius

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Sagittarius, you attract abundance and luck pretty quickly in your romantic life on March 18. You find yourself in this sweet place where you feel motivated and driven by a project or relationship. The passion you feel is exhilarating, and it can leave you feeling like you can take on the world.

The flow of optimism can make luck feel within reach. Your abundance is waiting just beyond, nearly within reach of your fingertips. You can really lose yourself in the flow of what you experience today and think that this is how life is supposed to be. Passion with Venus in your hobby sector can be addicting, but as with anything that stimulates the flow of dopamine in your brain, it can cause you to lose sight of the long game.

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Jupiter reminds you that you have to invest deeply to reach true abundance. Keeping things superficial can feel like it's intimate when it's actually not. Today, remember that good things come both to those who wait and those who get lucky in a moment. Invest your time and energy wisely, and remember that effort must remain consistent for luck to keep flowing.

4. Pisces

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Pisces, Venus in Aries gives you quick wins through earnings and property on March 18. You might get the urge to keep looking, hoping luck will strike again in the same spot. If you're a hobbyist or someone who loves thrifting, finding something that you have wanted or see as rare could manifest now or later this week.

You can lose sight of all your other responsibilities and become obsessed with refreshing your browser for another look. Jupiter in Cancer reminds you that boons can happen, but it's important not to overdo it. What feels good now can become a burden later if abused. Today, manage your desires wisely.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.