3 Zodiac Signs Experience Happiness They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On March 18, 2026

Starting on March 18, 2026, three zodiac signs experience happiness they haven't felt in a while. We feel joy return to our lives because we suddenly remember who we are and what makes us happiest.

Once we start to remember the things that bring us joy, we snap back instantly. On Wednesday, these astrological signs put down the phone and stop doomscrolling for long enough to remember that life is wonderful. We don't need to be bombarded with negativity all the time. We are here to love and express joy.

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1. Cancer

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What opens up the floodgates to joy for you, Cancer, on this day, is a moment of honesty so recognizable that it almost brings you to tears. Tears of joy, that is, and that's a good thing.

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You may just take that wacky chance on this day and decide to step away from the chaos of social media and the constant onslaught of news and politics. Well, whaddya know? You feel joy and peace. How novel!

You start to remember things like good books, well-written passages that bring a smile to your face, flowers, and yummy foods. Seems like joy doesn't come from locking your face onto a screen. Good to know.

2. Scorpio

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Joy returns almost immediately on this day, thanks to your own disciplined version of staying away from social media. You really have had enough, and if you want to upset that joy, you can always return.

The thing with the feeling you experienced on this day is that it's directly related to you, pulling away from everything unnatural. You found a thrill in it all when it first began, but now it's just an echo chamber of negativity.

This is your day to re-experience as a human being, rather than as an extension of your phone. You're not a cyborg, Scorpio. You're a human being with needs that have nothing to do with code, chat, or memes.

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3. Aquarius

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What brings you the biggest smile on your face during this day, Aquarius, is a genuine heart-to-heart conversation with a friend. Nothing beats it. To just laugh and be at ease. Well, it's all you really want.

Nobody's bringing up the state of the world, and oddly enough, nobody wants to. Hmm, what a thought. We don't always have to indulge in the negativity.

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Ironically, the upside is joy. Oh, what a wonderful discovery that is. So, if you stay off your phone for more than ten minutes, you start to feel the thrill of freedom. Imagine what joy staying away for an hour or two or six might bring?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.