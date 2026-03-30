The Tarot Horoscope For Tuesday, March 31 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for March 31, 2026. The Sun is in Aries, and the Moon is in Virgo on Tuesday. Today's collective tarot card is Temperance, reversed.

Today's theme is finding moderation. It's easy to overdo things whenever the Moon is in Virgo and the Sun is in Aries. Yet we discover that life is much more forgiving than we often give it credit. You discover how not to take on responsibilities that were never meant to be on your plate. You find the middle ground.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Aries: Three of Swords, reversed

The Three of Swords, reversed, symbolizes betrayal, often starting from someone's dishonesty. On March 31, a truth is revealed, and it hurts you but also helps set you free.

You face disappointment with grace, and despite the grief you feel, move forward. You don't pretend that your feelings weren't hurt; you show bravery and courage in the face of adversity.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Taurus: The Sun

Today's daily tarot card for your sign, Taurus, is the Sun. On March 31, a sense of warmth and empathy is in the air that allows you to exhibit your highest personality traits.

Today, you trust yourself more and feel comfortable letting your guard down. You make the most of your time and experience happiness no matter what the day brings.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Gemini: Nine of Wands, reversed

On March 31, the Nine of Wands, reversed, signifies feeling burned out. Pay attention to how you feel before you do something with a friend, and to your energy levels afterward.

Depleted means you have a problem that needs to be addressed, but if you are invigorated, you're where you're meant to be. Let yourself lower your guard in the right circumstances.

Today reminds you that it's also good to raise protective walls to shield you from comments or behavior that is unacceptable to you.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Cancer: Six of Swords

The Six of Swords is a tarot card signifying transition. On March 31, you're going through a few important changes. You have many things to address in your life right now, and feelings will come up as you make progress. This is a healing time period for you.

You let yourself release the past so you can create a new future. What could be fixed doesn't have to be; instead, you accept that some life chapters don't have to be rewritten for you to find closure or happiness.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Leo: Three of Pentacles

Your one-card tarot horoscope for March 31 is the Three of Pentacles, which is about teamwork.

Today, you and someone you care about work together. You make plans for this summer.

Instead of feeling competitive, Leo, you encourage collaboration. You want to do all the things you'd love to do, but you also want everyone else to be happy. Fortunately, your ideas align, and your passions are on the same page.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Virgo: The Devil, reversed

The Devil, reversed tarot card, represents letting go of temptations that seem to stop you from staying on a healthy life path. You pay attention to how you think and to the small habits that can lead you astray.

Today, you experience a deep sense of personal freedom and self-control that you didn't have before. You are aware, and by waking up to the patterns that hurt your future, you overcome them.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Libra: Ten of Swords, reversed

Libra, with the Ten of Swords, reversed as your daily tarot card for March 31, signals a long-awaited ending. Today, the worst is behind you. Even though you are still learning from your recent experiences, you are slowly returning to a place that is no longer rooted in what happened.

Libra, you don't have to remember every detail. Your identity isn't attached to your hurt. Instead, you're finding life after loss and feel hopeful.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Scorpio: Knight of Cups

The Knight of Cups is about emotions that motivate and drive you to make change. On March 31, you focus on meaning and work that gives you joy. You choose to live with sincerity and express your ideas thoughtfully to others.

Your courage is soft and grounded, allowing you to accept invitations to adventure with more openness and curiosity.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Sagittarius: Six of Cups, reversed

On March 31, the Six of Cups, reversed, represents moving forward from the past.

You're no longer thinking about how things used to be when you were a child. Instead, an adult is real for you in a way it hasn't been for quite some time. You're fully present, and your mindset is healthier as a result.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Capricorn: Seven of Swords, reversed

Today's daily tarot horoscope is the Seven of Swords, reversed, which highlights hidden truths being brought to light. March 31 marks a moment of realization. You are committed to honest disclosure, no matter how hard or painful it may be.

You catch yourself noticing the various patterns you've practiced in relationships and see how they aren't right for who you are now. You take accountability and choose not to participate.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Aquarius: Judgment

The Judgment tarot card is about self-realization. On March 31, you're called to make an important decision based on new information. A detail or insight changes the course of your life, and it's the direction you were meant to be on.

Listen closely to what your inner voice is trying to tell you. You're about to see something in a new way, and it will help you level up your life.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Pisces: The Empress, reversed

Your daily tarot horoscope is the Empress, reversed, which represents self-nurture and care. On March 31, you're reminded to take care of your body and mind. You have to make sure that your own love cup is full before you can give your time and energy away. If you feel tired, that's a signal to rest.

Your body needs to be replenished. It's OK to say you need a break. You don't want to postpone caring for the most important resource you have: you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.