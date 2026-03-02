The Tarot Horoscope For Tuesday, March 3 Is Here With Your Zodiac Sign's Reading For The Lunar Eclipse

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for Tuesday, March 3, 2026. The Sun is in Pisces, and the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Virgo takes place today, the last total lunar eclipse until 2028. This event draws attention to your daily routines and health habits, as well as any practices that are part of your ordinary rituals.

Because we are in Full Moon energy, it's a time for releasing what you want to change. Eclipses are about life-alternative moments that require a 180-degree turn around if you're on the wrong path. Since Virgo is associated with the Hermit tarot, it's our collective card for the day. The Hermit symbolizes introspection and self-evaluation. This is the perfect day to evaluate your choices and make adjustments if needed.

Daily tarot horoscope readings for each zodiac sign during the Tuesday, March 3, 2026 lunar eclipse:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tuesday's tarot card for Aries: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

As the lunar eclipse rises on March 3, Aries, admit where you feel stuck. Then make a plan to get out of the situation.

The reversed Nine of Pentacles signifies a lack of independence. You are born to be a leader, Aries, and that means standing on your own two feet.

You're destined for success. On Tuesday, aim for a target that brings you closer to financial security. If anyone can come up with a plan, it's you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tuesday's tarot card for Taurus: The Tower

When things aren't working out at a high level, Taurus, get back down to the basics. The Tower tarot card is about a faulty premise. You assumed something that wasn't in fact true, and on March 3, it's time to own up to it.

Think about the changes you need to make to foster the reality you want to experience. Success at the top is comparable to the strength of your foundation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tuesday's tarot card for Gemini: Knight of Wands

It's time to get back into the game, Gemini. You've tapped out, but your tarot card for March 3, the Knight of Wands, is saying that you are ready to start over again.

It can be slightly uncomfortable to try to do what you told yourself you'd never do. But life is too short to stay on the sidelines. It's best for you to be fearless and move ahead to what you're meant to do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tuesday's tarot card for Cancer: Page of Cups, reversed

The Page of Cups, reversed, is about creative blocks and feeling unable to come up with a fresh idea. When this happens, there's only one thing to do, Cancer. Stop trying.

On March 3, take the pressure off to perform. When you surrender the process and focus on something else, you'll see how easy it is to get your imaginative juices flowing again.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tuesday's tarot card for Leo: Ten of Pentacles

You've had your fun and played to enjoy your life, Leo. The Ten of Pentacles reminds you that you're ready to shift your focus toward legacy rather than superficial activities.

On March 3, ask yourself what you'd like to be remembered by. List all the things you love and consider what you can do to share that passion with others.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tuesday's tarot card for Virgo: Queen of Swords, reversed

Everyone has bad days, Virgo, and even you can experience a momentary lapse in self-control. On March 3, your words, as per the reversed Queen of Swords, could be sharp enough to hurt someone's feelings.

You can pretend it didn't happen or own up to it and apologize. There's nothing wrong with being a human who makes mistakes, but it does matter how you handle them when they happen.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tuesday's tarot card for Libra: The Sun

You can have the life you want to live, Libra. The Sun tarot card represents vitality, and if you need a pick-me-up, this symbol could be it. It all begins with your mindset.

March 3 is a good day to push your limits a little bit, believing that what you set your mind to, you can accomplish. Perspective makes a big difference right now. You have the potential to overcome any odds.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tuesday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Lovers, reversed

The message behind the Lovers, reversed, is self-love. Treat yourself with kindness, Scorpio. You've acted with good intentions toward others, but not with your own self.

Act authentically on March 3 and commit to the things you say you want to do. Listen to your heart and be open to self-criticism when it tells you that you're on the wrong path. Be willing to embrace change, especially when it makes sense.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tuesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Five of Pentacles

One thing the Five of Pentacles teaches you is that financial hardships can be overcome with courage and strength, Sagittarius, but you could also use some external support.

On March 3, don't try to shoulder your concerns alone. Instead, look online for resources that help you know what works well. Reach out to a friend with excellent budgeting skills for advice.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tuesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Seven of Wands, reversed

Don't let a situation get so far that you feel insecure, Capricorn. The Seven of Wands, reversed, is about protecting your self-confidence and knowing when you're crossing a line.

On March 3, pay attention to your body's signals. When it tells you to rest, do so. When it asks you to push ahead or call a timeout, respect it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tuesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Judgment, reversed

Pause on Tuesday, Aquarius. The Judgment, reversed tarot card, signifies inner reflection.

You don't have to stop life to think. If you're very busy today, keep tabs on what your heart is saying as you make decisions or are around others. You can be quietly reflective in the noisiest environment. Reflection isn't about withdrawal, but staying self-aware.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tuesday's tarot card for Pisces: Five of Wands

Conflict comes to an end on March 3, per the Five of Wands tarot card. You decide to choose peace on Tuesday. It's not hard for you to do either, Pisces.

Ignore negative comments and don't give energy to harsh words. Choose pleasure and joy. Protecting your time and energy leads to happiness.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.