Deep Love Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 3, 2026

On March 3, 2026, deep love arrives for three zodiac signs. The Full Moon and Lunar Eclipse in Virgo bring profound love and a piece of knowledge that we've been hoping for.

This lunar transit grants our wishes, which brings to mind the old saying, "Be careful what you wish for, just in case you get it." Love fits especially well within this theme. Be mindful of who you wish for, because on this day, they find you.

Three zodiac signs understand that love is coming our way. It could be a beautiful thing, or it could stir up chaos. This one is up to us, as it always is.

1. Gemini

You get what you asked for on this day, Gemini. Now, you must take a step back and consider whether or not this is truly what you wanted. That’s the conundrum.

Love shows up during the Full Moon and Lunar Eclipse in Virgo, and at first, it feels amazing. Then it starts to feel real. What you do with that real feeling makes this newfound love either take off or fall apart. Can you embrace this love wholeheartedly? Or are you too scared to go all in?

There’s a bit of pressure that comes with this intense lunar transit. It reminds you that you’re more powerful than you think, simply because you’re able to manifest deep love seemingly out of thin air. So, is this what you want, Gemini?

2. Leo

You're in the spotlight on this day, Leo. Someone has noticed you, and more than that, they want to be around you all the time. You are lavished in attention during the Full Moon and Lunar Eclipse in Virgo.

Now, you must ask yourself if this is actually what you want. Sure, it feels flattering to be so adored, but you aren't into breaking anyone's heart. The Full Moon tends to bring out all sides of a situation, allowing you to see someone else's vulnerability.

You may find that this is a super beautiful thing and that it's worth nurturing. You are simply asked to think before diving in headfirst. Try your best to see past the flattery and adoration and figure out if this is indeed what you really want.

3. Scorpio

This Full Moon in Virgo boosts your emotional vulnerability and asks you whether or not you like being this exposed. Right now, you have a chance at deep love, and it weakens you, Scorpio. Or, at least it feels that way.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though. Not at all. It just depends on whether or not you can find your balance in all of this. After all, love is heady and very romantic.

Perhaps it’s time for you to let go of your defenses and just go with it. Isn’t that what life is all about? You want to live life to the fullest, and that includes embracing love. It's your turn, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.