4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Tuesday, March 3

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on March 3, 2026. The Full Moon lunar eclipse in Virgo is here, releasing a habit you don't need.

An eclipse is a pause before the intensity of light shines from the Full Moon. That pause is gold for you today because it helps you break a past pattern. Bad habits hurt productivity because they bring you down. The trick to attracting abundance and luck during the Full Moon conjuncts the South Node. You're surrendering the past and what you can't control.

Today's eclipse helps you by fostering awareness just before behavioral patterns kick in. You have this insight come right at the moment where your brain is wired in a way that's undermined your luck for too long. You get to pick a goal outside of yourself that disrupts the flow, and choosing differently resets your energy.

These astrological signs are reaping the benefits of this powerful energy on Tuesday, and they use it to attract abundance and reject a past that no longer works.

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Since the Full Moon lunar eclipse on March 3 happens in your eleventh house of partnerships, Scorpio, letting go of something attracts abundance and luck into your life. You're relieved of a responsibility that only needs one person to do the work. When someone else shoulders a job that you don't have to do anymore, you can focus your energy on something else.

When something stops working, and you can't seem to figure out why, call a time-out and pause. When the universe shifts, it needs you to remain still and attentive. What feels like a delay that costs you time and energy becomes a sudden change that is helpful, healthy, and perfect for the next month.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

You're attracting abundance and luck through some type of inheritance on March 3, Aquarius. Inheritance doesn't have to signify a death. It can be the end of a chapter that allows a person to be generous toward you.

A friend could go through a cleaning frenzy and you get to have the things you love but they no longer need. You may be the beneficiary of someone's very good mood. Whatever it is, open your hands, Aquarius, because it's your time to receive. Abundance and luck are coming!

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

When the Full Moon lunar eclipse arrives in your sector of partnerships on March 3, Gemini, you feel an intense emptiness that is hard to describe. This triggers a cry to the universe, asking for it to be removed. Then suddenly, it happens. You find a place to channel that energy, like a friendship that has potential for more or a business you want to grow.

Awareness is super powerful, and it's helpful when it arrives at the right time. You find out what you want crystal clear. No more saying you're destined to fly solo your whole life. No more thinking negatively. Instead, the light at the end of the tunnel shines, and like a moth, you're attracted to the flame.

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

The excuses drop on March 3, Taurus. You're done saying that you have no time or that life is really busy. Instead, you look for your golden opportunities. You search for moments of pleasure wherever you can find them.

The Full Moon lunar eclipse in Virgo symbolizes practical decision-making. So, today you start looking into how to fit the pieces of your life together so they smooth out. You figure out a plan with or without your friends. It's not hard to follow. You are on the way to the life you want to live, and nothing is stopping you once you know what to do and why.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.