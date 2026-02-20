The Tarot Horoscope For Saturday, February 21 Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

The daily tarot horoscope is here for your zodiac sign on February 21, 2026. The Pisces Sun is with Venus and the Moon is in Taurus on Saturday. Today, both Venus and the Moon are exalted. Venus encourages you to exercise gratitude, while the Moon encourages you to make your life feel good.

The collective tarot for everyone is Temperance, highlighting balance and inner calm. Today's theme is beauty within and without. Pursue what you need to make your life feel good.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Saturday's tarot card for Aries: The Empress, reversed

A fresh perspective is in store for you on February 21, Aries. Your daily tarot card, the Empress, reversed, signifies a lack of self-care.

Moments you've neglected yourself come into evaluation on Saturday. You realize that working hard makes you appear to have it all together, but inside, there's a different story.

Today, take stock of your personal needs and find a way to balance self-care with what you do for others and how it impacts yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: Death

Even good things must find their place in the past eventually, Taurus. The Death tarot card represents change. On February 21, the future asks you to let go of a habit.

Learning to take on a different approach can be frustrating and fun. Taurus, you prefer to stick with what you know, but today invites you to make improvements. You won't realize how good an idea it is until you have tried it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: Page of Swords, reversed

Banter can be fun, but sometimes too much is hurtful. On February 21, the Page of Swords, reversed, represents mixed signals. While sarcasm could be a love language, today you choose directness.

A little creativity in communicating and expressing yourself can show you how caution in what you say is the best approach.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: Seven of Pentacles

Patience in all things is a beautiful training tool for maturity and introspection. Your daily tarot card, the Seven of Pentacles, highlights making a long-term investment in a project, which could be personal development, a relationship or something else.

Patience is a virtue, and the effort you put in generates a beautiful reward. You learn how nurturing works and experience a sweet sense of self-satisfaction for being dedicated.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Leo: Seven of Wands

Leo, you hold your standards high, and the result is feeling powerful and poised within. On February 21, the Seven of Wands represents resilience, which is already in your nature.

Standing firm rarely feels good when you're in the moment, but looking back, there's a bittersweet sense of awe at your own courage. Today, as you learn to defend your position or speak up for someone else, you discover that fear must always be confronted and never allowed to limit you from doing what you know you need to do.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: The Star, reversed

The Star, a reversed tarot card, is about low self-esteem, which represents a dark emotional space, Virgo. On February 21, you or someone you love realizes that something has to change.

Awareness is like a light shining hope into the darkness, helping you create a new outlook. You try new experiences, sometimes pushing yourself to do so. Not giving in to despair helps you see how willpower is greater than the mind.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Libra: Four of Swords

The Four of Swords is about thinking, which is a beautiful way to start your day, Libra. You are associated with beauty, balance, and harmony. So, on February 21, list all the things you love about your life.

Meditate on each positive, uplifting thought. Let your ideas encourage you to continually reflect on the good.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Hanged Man, reversed

Having friends is wonderful, Scorpio, but relationships, no matter how healthy, can become complicated at times. On February 21, the Hanged Man, reversed highlights decisions that you've put on hold related to your hobbies or interests because you want others to be a part of the experience.

Today, it's time to branch out and try to do things on your own, even if it means that someone else misses out. You can demonstrate timeliness and how taking responsibility for your happiness isn't rejection but an act of self-love and care.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Sun, reversed

Sagittarius, it's time to look within. On February 21, your daily tarot card, The Sun, reversed, invites you to reflect inwardly rather than look at your outer accomplishments.

Your character and how you act matter. Having something in your life isn't an indicator of your value. Your value comes from who you are, the way you make others feel, and how you think.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Hermit, reversed

Today, the desire to be alone or to be an introvert away from the world comes under evaluation, Capricorn. You realize that you need to do the opposite.

The Hermit tarot card, when reversed, signals stepping out and getting back into the world. At first, it can feel inconvenient to put yourself out there. However, once you do, you'll feel a surge of excitement and energy. You'll be glad that you didn't stay home today.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You recognize when something needs a do-over, and on February 21, the Eight of Pentacles, reversed, is a reminder of burnout that leads to poor quality relationships. Today, you pay attention to how you feel rather than to what others need, purely out of self-preservation.

Taking a step back fosters feelings of uncertainty, yet you realize that life can be put on hold for a moment. Nothing breaks, and no timelines are missed. The world will pause for you when you need it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: King of Pentacles, reversed

Hold your standards high, Pisces, even when others encourage you to cut corners for self-gain. The King of Pentacles, reversed, highlights corruption, and you recognize it when you see it happening.

Today, you draw the line and set a healthy boundary for what you permit. You are your own authority, and you don't mind asserting that truth when needed.

