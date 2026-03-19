The Tarot Horoscope For March 20 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for March 20, 2026. The Sun and Moon are now in Aries and the collective tarot card for everyone is the Eight of Swords, so today's theme is about reclaiming control of your mind.

The luminaries in fire are bold and quick, fostering decisive action. Yet, the Eight of Swords is restrictive, particularly as it relates to your thinking. There's a push-pull dynamic at play on Friday between how you feel, think, and act. How you feel compared to what you fear can make you feel stuck. Remember, you don't have to have all the answers. On March 20, taking a small step forward to change what you dislike makes a big difference.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, March 20, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Aries: Two of Swords, reversed

Aries, the Two of Swords tarot card is about indecision. You're struggling with a decision you know needs to be made, but you've put it off for a while, hoping it might go away or make itself.

Avoiding a decision is no longer working. The longer you wait, the harder choosing can become, and you may regret not acting sooner.

On March 20, it's time to stop pretending that you don't see what you need to do. Instead, listen to your heart and trust that your intuition can lead the way.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Taurus: Six of Swords, reversed

Your daily tarot card, the Six of Swords reversed, represents feeling stuck and unable to see a way out. On March 20, you may feel a deep sense of restriction on what you need to do and when.

The past could be an inhibitor. Your future may feel insecure. Instead of letting you stay in this uncomfortable space, get to know what you're feeling. Things become clearer, and then the reason becomes completely irrelevant.

You start to see the pattern on Friday and know that a choice means choosing peace. Your act serves a higher purpose, and it's much easier for you to do.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Gemini: Three of Pentacles, reversed

The Three of Pentacles, reversed, is sending a message, Gemini. Not everyone is going to be a team player. Now, it's up to you to know who you want to build with, and it's a good idea to be choosy.

On March 20, pay attention to who you have the easiest relationship with. Pay attention to communication and progress, and take note of who supports your role and seems happy with their own.

The right relationship brings clarity. Instead of trying to fix a situation that's not working, accept it.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Cancer: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

It's OK if things don't work out, Cancer. The Ten of Pentacles, reversed, is about family and finances that aren't blending, and problems are abundant. It's super smart to admit when a situation isn't going the way you wanted it to.

On March 20, it's best to be honest and to accept that you tried. You can try to talk it over, but sometimes resistance is letting you know people want to do their own thing, and it gives you space to do the same.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Leo: Ace of Pentacles

On March 20, the Ace of Pentacles is about planting a small idea into a situation that is perfect for it to grow. Leo, you're trying to be successful and to live a life you want to live well.

You can't please everyone, but you can start and see how things work. Do something on Friday that will help you create a lasting result. Then, believe in yourself and don't stop until your dream comes true.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Virgo: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Not everyone wants to change, Virgo. The Wheel of Fortune, reversed, is about resistance to growth, and that can mean a friend or family member is avoiding change and wasting time.

You don't have to wait for them to figure things out. If you feel called to do something now, follow your heart. Working toward your dreams can be a wonderful motivator for someone who is stuck or struggling with uncertainty.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Libra: Nine of Cups, reversed

Your feelings are a guide, Libra. On March 20, the reversed Nine of Cups indicates a feeling of unhappiness.

You may experience unsettled emotions on Friday, which can lead you to question why you do what you do. Try not to compare yourself to others or copy how someone else achieved success. There are reasons to follow but also to deviate.

Today, you can come to a place where your path takes a different turn. It's good to test out what you feel led to do to see how your path is unique and perfect for what you're meant to do.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Scorpio: King of Pentacles, reversed

Some measure success by what a person has, Scorpio, but that can cause problems in the long run. The King of Pentacles, reversed, is a warning against greed driven by comparison, and it's important to believe your power comes from within.

Consistently be who you need to be, and pay special attention to how you use your power, who you influence and how you manage the things in your life, but especially your emotions.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Sagittarius: The Hermit, reversed

You may feel like withdrawing from the world on Friday, Sagittarius, but The Hermit, reversed, encourages you to do the opposite. Go out and do things that remind you why being out and about is the best thing to do when you feel reserved.

There's a time for isolating yourself so you can think, but on March 20, it's best to go out and socialize. It's good to spend time with people. You learn about people and discover the opportunities you'd miss if you had stayed home.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Capricorn: Queen of Cups

The Queen of Cups is about your intuition and how well you use it. On March 20, your emotional intelligence is a talent you use to show how strong you truly are.

You're asked to lead with compassion on Friday, Capricorn. Believe your intuition, especially when it comes from that place where you are most confident. Your beliefs help to guide your decision-making.

Today, you don't have to try super hard to figure things out. Instead, being aware helps you to sense what's happening so you know how and when to respond.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Aquarius: Three of Swords

On March 20, the Three of Swords tarot card is about betrayal, especially when you feel like you put your trust in someone and they broke it without any compassion for how it would make you feel.

Today's message is to work through your feelings with intention and full awareness to rediscover happiness, even if it brings up feelings you didn't know you had. What matters right now is learning, even in moments of past or current disappointment.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Pisces: Seven of Cups, reversed

Cups in tarot are about emotional energy, and the number Seven signifies willpower. On March 20, an area of your life starts to feel clearer and easier to understand, Pisces. Your confusion clears up about a problem.

You see things in your life for what they are, and not how you wish them to be. It's much easier to be honest with yourself and to work from an authentic place.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.