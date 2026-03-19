4 Zodiac Signs Attract Massive Abundance & Luck On Friday, March 20

Four zodiac signs are attracting massive abundance and luck on March 20, 2026 when Mercury retrograde ends and the communication planet stations direct.

Clear thinking returns, but it's a slow process and will take some time to perfect. Mercury gets the blame for communication mishaps and wonky problems that take place during retrograde season. Even though direct motion is now in effect, there's still a little aftermath to manage. Mercury went all the way back to the 8th degree in Pisces, and now we get to revisit old themes but with clarity of mind. Past financial mistakes get a do-over. Prior problems with friends, family, and your partner can be resolved.

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It's a lot easier to solve a mystery when you know what went wrong. The secrets of what leads to abundance are now unlocked, and if you were unsure what action to take, you're more likely to figure it out starting on Friday. These lucky astrological signs feel it right away.

1. Gemini

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On March 20, you attract abundance and luck in your career, Gemini. Mercury direct in Pisces improves clarity surrounding your professional pursuits. Pisces rules your social status sector, which is associated with the activities you do that lift you up. You know where to divert your attention and focus on Friday.

You find it much easier to take time to do the things you know you're meant to do, and not withhold your talents and skills. Where you felt shy, you start to feel confident and strong. Where you initially thought it might be best to play small, you realize it's alright to shine. Abundance comes to you through your increased participation at a professional level. Your luck grows starting on Friday because you're putting in the effort in a way that works for you.

2. Virgo

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Virgo, abundance and luck come to you through your partnerships and authenticity. On March 20, Mercury retrograde in Pisces ends, helping you to see your relationships clearly and set boundaries. By setting boundaries, you can avoid pitfalls that hinder your growth. You can find areas of strength to focus on while others do the same for themselves. There's less overlap in your partnerships, which creates time waste or unwanted tension.

Instead, you can talk through problems and solve them quickly. You streamline what needs to be done and by whom. Life starts to feel much more manageable in this area. You see your support system for what it is, and you see yourself, too. Good stuff ahead.

3. Sagittarius

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On March 20, you attract some pretty massive abundance and luck through your home life. You see people you admire in a new light on Friday, and their wisdom becomes a source of personal growth. There's something about collective knowledge that draws fresh opportunities into your life. You don't have to do the back work that everyone else did. Instead, you get the richness of experience and the substance of hindsight.

You realize what you were missing during retrograde season. Instead of seeing age as a strike, you view it now as a blessing. You realize there's so much more to learn and feel so fortunate to have people who generously share their life stories. You get to avoid problems, sparing you pain and giving you a quick path to joy instead. Lucky you!

4. Pisces

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Pisces, you feel like a weight has been lifted off your shoulders on March 20. With Mercury retrograde finally over, you're ready to embrace life on new terms. You understand yourself better. You know what you want and why. You don't want to be on the wrong path, so you make new choices.

A refreshed mind is a rich mind, and you feel full of life now that your thoughts flow with clarity. On Friday, you take action grounded in sound logic and make good choices you can build on to foster a solid foundation for the rest of the month.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.