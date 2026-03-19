Hard Times Finally Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 20, 2026

Hard times finally start coming to an end for three zodiac signs on March 20, 2026. Good riddance to them! We got what we needed, and now we're ready to make good use of whatever lessons the hard times left us. Thankfully, the lessons are plentiful.

Aries season begins on Friday, and it's all about deciding to consciously get out of the dark space and move into the light. It sounds metaphorical, but today we are deciding how much time and attention we give to the negative aspects of our lives. Do we give it all, or do we consciously veer away, so that we can let in the positive?

Advertisement

These astrological signs feel clear about what they want, which is happiness. That mindset shift alone is enough to make hard times come to an end.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

You're a master of solutions, Gemini, and sometimes all you really need is the chance to work a problem out. That is what gets your mental juices flowing on March 20, when the Sun moves into Aries.

Advertisement

Being fully engaged in some creative tinkering really brings out the happy side of you. Problem solved! That's the way to do it. You now recognize how much time you've spent allowing the negative to rule. Enough is enough!

What can you possibly get out of being stressed 24/7? Not a whole lot, that's for sure. So, you make the crossover on Friday, and the powers that be back you 100%. The hard times are finally coming to an end, all because you chose happiness and positivity.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is a big day in your world, Leo. When the Sun enters Aries on March 20, the creative blocks that you've been wrestling with finally go away. That's right. Your powers are turned back on.

You feel it, and it feels like a million bucks. Sure, you've hit a few roadblocks, and that's set you back a pace or two. Still, you always knew you'd get your creative spark back. And here you are, back and better than ever.

This day is a beautiful day for you and it shows you that nothing lasts forever, not even the dark days. The hard times are over, and you're back on the block, creating and having fun.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

On March 20, you get to do something that's been a long time in the making. You get to express yourself, Pisces. As Aries season begins, you experience a much-needed emotional purge.

Like any bout of crying, once that's done, you feel great again. You just needed to look it in the eye and then banish it. So long, hardships! You don't need any hard times in your life, Pisces.

Advertisement

As your inner peace returns, you find that so does your humor, and the idea of cracking people up really makes you happy. You've always been hilariously funny and that's a reflection of your happy state of mind. The hard times are finally over, and they made room for something so much better.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.