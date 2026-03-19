Life Finally Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After March 20, 2026

After March 20, 2026, life finally starts getting better for three zodiac signs since the first Mercury retrograde of the year has finally come to an end.

When Mercury goes direct on Friday, things just get better. Misunderstandings clear themselves up and relationships take on an easier tone. It's all going to be OK, and Friday feels like a breeze for these astrological signs. It almost feels like we get a free pass to a life of leisure, even if just for the day.

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Of course, it won't last forever, since the ever-changing planetary energy always seems to be cooking something up. But that's exactly why we should kick back and enjoy the pleasant ride as life finally starts getting better.

1. Taurus

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Life finally starts getting better on March 20 because of what's going on in your bank account, Taurus. When Mercury turns direct on Friday, you notice a very helpful and positive upgrade in your finances.

No more sweating the bills. It looks like the money holdup is no longer a threat. This means you can kick back and experience a day of freedom, Taurus. You feel good, and you have nothing bad on your mind. For once, there's nothing worth stressing about.

You know that money issues are always on everyone's mind, but during this direct transit, you get to have a little break from it all. It seems like everything's going to be OK, after all, Taurus. Life is finally getting better.

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2. Scorpio

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Mercury direct allows you to take in a deep breath and then exhale. Yes, Scorpio, it's time to relax. There's nothing to stress you to pieces on March 20. It's almost like a vacation, and you've certainly needed one.

It's nice to have the mental peace return, and you can literally feel yourself chilling out, Scorpio. It's like your muscles are relaxing, too. You're not as stiff as you were only yesterday.

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On Friday, you have a clear vision of the future, and it's not marred by self-doubt or anything that comes with stress or anxiety. You are the one in control now, Scorpio. You're ready to relax and quit keeping up the tension. Life is finally starting to get better, and it feels great.

3. Aquarius

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On March 20, the vision you once had of the future has now met the present, and it's working out swimmingly! Hooray! This knowledge has you feeling relieved and oh so happy.

When Mercury turns direct, you get the mental relief of knowing that you were right all along. What's better than that? Holding out for the big one has shown you that the big one was indeed your destiny. And it happens on this very day, Aquarius!

So, everything is going to be OK, and you knew it all along, even during the harsher times when others in your life doubted your intentions. You know what's right, Aquarius, and you can prove it during this day. Life is finally starting to get better, and you have nothing to complain about.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.