One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On May 20, 2024

Want to know what the cards predict this Monday, May 20 while the Sun makes its way into Gemini and the Moon is in Scorpio? Your one-card tarot reading will give each zodiac sign the insights to make the best of this tough transitional day.

Tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on May 20, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You are bold and courageous, Aries. Your unique perspectives or traits are inspiring to others. Great things are unleashed when you realize the power of those things and pursue your passions. Today you can plan long term for the future based on the work you love.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Your generosity can be a timely relief to someone else. If you wish to instill purpose and even feel better, bless others in ways you can. Simple, kind words or actions that speak. This may begin by becoming aware of where help is needed.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Emotions have their place, Gemini, but they may not be best suited to be the wholehearted decision-maker. Intuition, yes, but leaning solely on feelings may lead you down paths that may not ultimately be beneficial. Your brain processes experiences through the emotional centers of your brain before it reaches the place for logic or rational thought, so feel through before acting hastily.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles



If it interests you, you can monetize your skills and assets to support yourself. Even if you don't, they can have a vast value beyond monetary measures. This may be suitable if you wish to make your career or side hustle something you are passionate about and good at.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Justice

This card signifies making the right choice and standing in truth, even if you do it alone. It's through being firm in your ground and confident that you can withstand the "storms" when they come. What better time than the present to hone in on your beliefs so you can not be shaken when doubts emerge?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Humans aren't machines, Virgo. Enjoyment and rest are necessities in life! Even if you can't manage a vacation now, there might be smaller things you can add to your day, perhaps in the morning or evening, before things speed up for you. Maybe it's a cup of coffee and sitting outside.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Your ability to imagine things that aren't yet there isn't foolish; it's full of faith. The greatest things have come forth that way, each of the inventions we couldn't live without now. So, grasp the vision in your life; if others are doing it, so can you. The naysayers will have things to say but stand firm in truth.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

It can be easy to overlook the many blessings in our lives and let hardship dominate the driver's wheel; our brains are hardwired that way! Plus, the difficulty often presents itself like that: assertive and intense. Meanwhile, the good can be gentle, almost seeming a given sometimes. So be intentional about reflecting on the previous good in your life and letting that fuel your belief in what's to come.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You are the greatest project you will ever embark on, Sagittarius. So don't be mistaken; you can have all the external accomplishments, but if the internal is bitter and ugly, what good is it? If this far into your life, all you can say is that you've worked to cultivate growth within yourself, that is significant enough. Being a warm person is so valuable!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

You might be crippled by the weight of past hurts or history. The good news is, you don't have to hold onto them so tightly, Capricorn. You can reframe and release the heaviness. You are not tied down to the past or the person you were then. People evolve, change, learn and grow. Today invites you to give yourself the freedom to do so.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles - Reversed

The experience of jealousy and envy doesn't mark you a bad person, Aquarius; it makes you human. It can reveal what your subconscious desires or knows what is for you but is not yet yours. Instead, you can transform it into inspiration and maybe challenge views about your life that comparison can instill. Because jealousy harbored rots within your spirit.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups



Knowing what you want to release or what's not for you can be just as important as knowing is. In the wise words of Laurie Buchanan, "Whatever you are not changing, you are choosing." Sometimes, it may be healthy for you to turn away or give up on unfruitful things so you can devote your time and attention to something more worthy.