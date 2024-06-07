The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, June 8

The tarot card spread for June 8 indicates strong energy for each zodiac sign. We have only two signs whose cards are in reverse, symbolizing internal struggle and change. However, the rest of the signs are working toward an external goal. We may be showing our capabilities to naysayers or learning to be brave and not give up. With the Sun in Gemini, we are brilliant and talented. There's truly no limit to our dreams. The Moon will spend a full day in Cancer, gifting us intuition and sensitivity. Let's find out what's in store for each of us from Aries through Pisces this Saturday.

One-card tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on June 8, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

insecurity and doubt can make themselves very well known to you, Aries. However, you don’t have to harbor them in your heart. When the thoughts or feelings come, identify the belief system or ideology behind them. Judge it to a standard; ask, is this true? Is this good? Is this building up? And depending on the answers, you may choose to throw it out for a lie or believe and accept it. Because, Aries, not every thought that comes into your mind is of the truth; however, your subconscious believes everything the conscious tells it. So correct those lies for the sake of your quality of life!

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

This is a card of blossoming and prosperity, Taurus. However, it also brings light to nourishment. You cannot do and be all you wish without the actions that bring you to be that person. This is a great time to assess the priorities and habits in your life and question what you might need to adjust or implement to support that identity and not the others (you may be trying to forsake). Because, Taurus, all things impact you and push you closer to one thing or another.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

Gemini, if you’re not mindful of what you think and believe, you can begin to form deep-rooted beliefs in lies, especially about you and life itself. This is a good time to reflect and make sure you’re not being held back by any limiting philosophies. It is also a time to branch out of potential loneliness and be receptive to help from others.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

This card symbolizes change, Cancer. It can tell you to expect the unexpected and soak up where you are now, for things will never be exactly the same. Every moment in your life is only lived once, so make sure you’re not merely surviving through them but truly soaking up each thing.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Acceptance can offer you a lot of peace, Leo. Acceptance isn’t always necessarily choosing to like something, and that belief can often withhold us from much acceptance, but simply coming to terms with what is. This can be brought to numerous things, like your past, but also to the day-to-day, like meeting people who are different from you or difficult to deal with.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

You feel emotions deeply, Virgo. This might feel negative as they can often overwhelm you, but it can also be a beautiful thing! You can experience life to a great extent and are also sensitive to things. This is a great time to look at this and other things you may have viewed as weaknesses and see how they might be strengths.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Not all talents, passions, and pursuits you water need to be for a purpose with enormous pressure, like your career. Some things are in their purest form of enjoyment when they are just that: something you turn to for fun and can lose yourself in! This is a great time to abandon the idea that everything needs to be strictly productive and let yourself live a little. Because it is deeply productive to enjoy your human experience; after all, you are not a machine. If you find yourself deeply dependent on work, you may wish to question what beliefs or needs might be driving that. Perhaps you could feel like your worth is found in your work when it really is in who you are. Beliefs like this can drive you to the ground, burn you out, and leave you never content. So, be curious about what is driving your actions.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Humans aren’t made for isolation, Scorpio. Reaching out and creating deep connections can take work to cultivate, and it can be hard to open up; however, it can be so worth it. This is a great time to let loved ones love you. As well as reciprocate that kindness, letting those you value let them know how important they are to you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You may feel various feelings that demotivate you in the workplace, Sagittarius. This is a good time to face these emotions and ponder where they might come from. From there, by identifying the root, you can treat the source. Making shortcuts often eventually catches up to the person, Sagittarius. This card represents someone who loathes the workplace and might use others to gain rather than labor themselves

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

The most beautiful thing about you can be your heart, Capricorn. One way to do this is by speaking the good you see in others and encouraging their potential. You can also do this by growing yourself in goodness and maturity, naturally impacting those around you for good. Through this, you can teach by example.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Your intuition might offer an idea or guidance that logic cannot support. However, it often proves trustworthy even when it doesn’t make sense. This card reminds you to lean on it and use it to find new possibilities. It can also call you to view things in a new light or higher perspective.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Strength

You can find a renewal of inner strength, Pisces, by unplugging and returning to the things that fill up your cup. This card represents faith, resilience, and firmness. All of these things are within you, waiting to come out. This is a great time to see yourself for all you are and have compassion, grace, and forgiveness for all you may have been. It may not have been anything truly bad but perhaps it didn’t measure up to your own expectations, and because of that, something you need to show loving acceptance to.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.