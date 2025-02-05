What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About February 6, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Each zodiac sign's February 6, 2025 tarot horoscope is here during the Sun in Aquarius and the Moon entering Gemini. We are ready to contemplate life when the Moon and Sun are in air signs.

The day's tarot card is 'The Hermit,' which emphasizes introspection and a withdrawal from the world. Seek inner guidance and look within to understand yourself and your higher power better. Now, on to your zodiac sign's daily tarot for Wednesday.

The tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Thursday, February 6, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

Have you experienced a recent breakup, whether it be with a friend, lover or someone else? Don't take it personally if you hear a rumor or someone speaking about gossip.

Adding fuel to the fire will only increase the flame. Chin up and remember people tend to lose interest when they aren't getting attention.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Create a game plan. You have a lot of things going on all at the same time. While it may have been OK to wing it in the past, times have changed.

It's best to be more structured with your activities. Consider what you need and when then create a plan to make everything work.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You may like to believe everything and everyone is equal, yet there is an order to live, including who needs to follow and who ought to lead.

Trying to break down a system that's in place right now may not work. Instead, follow the path and work for change from the inside out.





Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Experience comes with time; sometimes, you will make a few mistakes.

If you wonder why you need to start from the bottom and start from the beginning, it may be so you can understand your role completely. To lead later, you may need to understand everything from an elementary level.





Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Have faith. It may feel foolish to trust things at face value. Maybe you've been hurt in the past, making you skeptical about believing in what you can't see.

However, today's tarot card invites you to let yourself return to innocence when it comes to how you think. Consider allowing the universe to help you rebuild trust and faith in the world.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Do you pay attention to who is thankful for your help and who seems to act a little bit entitled?

Today, pay attention to the subtle cues sent off by others during times when you are the giver. Does it feel like an equally receptive relationship? If not, ask yourself why.





Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Take a step back and reevaluate everything you've recently experienced. How do you feel?

What do you need to learn from your current situation? Are there areas you'd like to change? What do you want to keep the same?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You are so close to where you can relax and enjoy what you've earned. A project may end soon, and you'll feel successful and proud of yourself.

Take notes as you work through these final stages. Journal, vlog or voice memo your thoughts and experiences so you don't forget.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Use the things, resources, and situations available to you. You may feel like you need to be overly frugal about money or time, but see the world through the eyes of abundance.

You may discover you have more than enough — to use now and again, for later.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Do you need to speak with a consultant or someone about a financial matter?

Schedule an appointment with a banker, financial planner or someone who can help you get out of debt and fix a complex problem you need to solve. If you have questions or feel overwhelmed, talk to an expert to help you sort things out.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

A friend or family member who is a little immature may be vulnerable right now. As a result, they could be overly trusting with the wrong person.

Help one another out. Do you ever talk about spam, unwanted texts or emails? It's a good idea to share experiences so you can be educated about what to avoid.





Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Priestess

Your intuition grows exponentially, Pisces. You may find that you can tap into a person's thoughts and feelings by simply observing their behavior.

Let this intuitive nature work its way into your key relationships. Sensing what others need can be an asset that builds trust, sensitivity and closeness.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.