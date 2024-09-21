What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About September 22, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Let's see what the tarot reveals for Libra season.

Written on Sep 21, 2024

What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About September 22, Per A Tarot Card Reader sparklestroke, Pexels, roroiisha images | Canva Pro
Your daily tarot card reading is here for each zodiac sign in astrology. Beginning with the Sun entering Libra. Sunday's tone is spiritual and incredibly uplifting. We have a beautifully tranquil adjustment taking place on September 22. Our attention goes from the silent, introverted Hermit tarot card to the external, socially-oriented and people-driven Justice tarot card on the first day of Fall.

During Virgo season, we worked and focused on the tasks we needed to do to improve our lives. Work can be productive, but it can also bring up problems that need to be solved but appear impossible to handle. The Justice tarot card says that no matter what you face today, you can overcome it with patience and perseverance. Justice is about emotional regulation, self-control, and good choices for ourselves and others. September 22 will be a good day, zodiac signs. Let's see what wisdom we can glean from each zodiac sign's specific tarot card this Sunday.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Sunday, September 22, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

What do you want most out of life? On days when life seems to disappoint you, go down a different path in search of joy. Think about the things you'd like to do one day. Imagine them as if they were now. 

The future can be bright, but guess what? Today can be just as bountiful because your heart is hopeful and optimistic. Make positive and good choices, and don't forget to look up.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

Bad days deserve good gestures. A delay or news you didn't expect could throw your schedule off today. Don't worry, Taurus. 

This temporary setback could be your angels protecting you in a way you can't see right now. Plus, the universe will help you regain your lost time. If you must step back, tie up your shoelaces. You'll be racing ahead again past the finish line very soon.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

It's your turn, Gemini. It's time to focus on building self-confidence and achieving a goal. What's one thing that makes you feel your best? 

Do you have a particular scent you like to wear? Do you prefer dressing up and looking fancy? Feeling empowered starts and ends with you. 

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Are you worried about money? You are slated to make a huge financial comeback this week. This tarot card reveals a windfall that encourages you to overcome financial problems. Do you need a new job or a side gig? 

Put your resume out and apply to openings that fit your skill set. Talk to friends and ask for advice. If you were unsuccessful in the past, don't get discouraged. A door will open up for you soon.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Timing is so important. You might try to work a situation out, but is it clear that the conditions won't work with your current schedule? It's tough to turn an opportunity down or to tell someone you're not ready to move forward.

Still, it's good to honor your current commitments. You'll show others how respectful you are of other people's time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

It's good to take a social media break. Are you tired of seeing things you don't want to see online? It may take a lot of restraint not to look at your cell phone and unplug from the internet. 

However, a day away from the social media feed will improve your mental health and well-being. It may also improve your mind and thinking when you have a full day logged out of social media.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Take heart, Libra; everything has a solution, and you will find your way through this storm. Are you having a few problems at your home? Carve out some time to think. Ponder the big picture. 

Envision your world as you want it to be. You may not solve everything in that moment, but you can change your outlook and mindset. A mindset shift can help you get the clarity and direction you seek this week.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Problems have a funny way of redefining how you view your potential and capabilities. The thing is that you aren't defined by the situations you face. You're defined by how you handle them. 

So, pivot when you feel like you aren't doing as well as you'd like. Inside you is a champion waiting to come out and shine, and this challenge is your cosmic workout that gives you the exercise to grow stronger than ever before. 

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed 

Everything is change, Sagittarius. You aren't the same person you were five minutes ago, and tomorrow, you will be a different person than you are now. This is the great reset you've been waiting for, and it starts with believing you can adapt and evolve. 

Yes, you may have a limitation blocking today's roadway, but that doesn't mean you can't build bridge to get across it. Today, be solutions-oriented and get on with the best time of your life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

Letting go of a good thing when you had it is regret, and you may be lamenting losing someone you didn't realize was the 'one.' This can be a tough time for you emotionally, but is it all your fault? If you saw the shine in another person, they would also see the good in you. 

If you are experiencing relationship rejection, ask yourself, "If you were in their shoes, knowing how you feel, what would you do?' If the answer is much different than your current reality, consider that. Perhaps it will help you heal and change your perspective. 

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Are you a risk taker? Sometimes, success requires you to gamble on a person, opportunity or financial stake. The idea of risking the known for the unknown could create fear in your heart. Safety feels good because it's familiar but keeps you stuck where you are now. 

Consider the call if the universe invites you to step out of your comfort zone. Sometimes, these moments pass on, and you don't get to see them again twice. 

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces

Tarot card: King of Swords

Clear your mind, Pisces. Today, mental clarity is your superpower. What can help you to find inner peace and tranquility quickly today? Do you need a walk in nature or some time to settle into your body and soothe anxious emotions? 

Today, prioritize inner peace. You'll discover how easy it is to see things for what they are and problems for what they are not.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

