3 Zodiac Signs Have Rough Horoscopes On May 10 Thanks To Moon Opposite Mars

For three zodiac signs, what makes up for a rough day on May 10, 2023, is how angry we are at all the wrong people. Yes, it's going to be one of those days where we sit in judgment of everyone around us and falsely accuse the innocent of wrongdoings.

We are harsh and unfair, and we just don't care. On Wednesday, we start fights with anyone we can get our paws on, and whether we're right or wrong (we're wrong, by the way), we won't stop until we feel like we've properly expressed all the ugliness in our soul.

One of the main problems with today's transit, the Moon opposite Mars, is that it tends to make many of us feel as though we are the ones being attacked. We are not only defensive; we're outright paranoid. Since this transit affects those with big personalities and mighty egos, we will do our best to defend ourselves. In other words, we will sniff out a situation where we believe we'll be attacked and attach first to head them off at the pass. We are ornery and volatile today, and for certain zodiac signs, this kind of defensive behavior is just an extension of who we really are. The only kicker is Moon opposite Mars amplifies it, and that can't be good.

So, by the end of the day, we shouldn't be surprised if we lose a friend or two or if a family member decides we are too problematic to invite over for dinner. Tempers are a-flare today, and nobody's in the mood for us. We may decide that they're all wrong and that we're the ones who are eternally right, but in the long run, none of it will matter because today is the day we're living out. Today is going to be messed up for certain signs of the zodiac.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on May 10, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are all temper today and have very little patience. You aren't even in the mood to think about being fair or patient as you are completely in the mindset that other people cause today's problems and you are the victim of everybody else's lack of knowledge. You are on a high horse during Moon opposite Mars, which means you cannot even think about tolerating the antics of others. You have no sense of humor, which is odd because you're generally pretty funny.

On May 10, 2023, your sense of humor bolts for the door and leaves you feeling on edge and defensive. You anticipate trouble coming at you when it's nowhere near you, and you act accordingly, even though there is no reason for you to do so. You are raw and angry during Moon opposite Mars, and it shows.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today puts you on edge mainly because you cannot deal with someone in your life, and you feel that you'll burst if you don't tell them off. You are a walking nerve today and just as volatile. Moon opposite Mars has you feeling as though you need to express yourself, and unfortunately, your expression will more than likely sound like you roaring at someone in your defense.

On May 10, you will be so overactive to just about everything that nothing stands a chance around you. You'll take everything far too seriously, and nothing is lightweight. You will attack friends with words and disturb the peace within your romantic relationship. You just want a fight, and you want it because you have this idea that 'winning' will make you feel superior and justified. You are unnecessarily angry today, and very few will be able to tolerate your mood.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Every now and then, you like to manipulate everyone around you, and during Moon opposition Mars on May 10, you will again take on this responsibility. Whether you are feeling sorry for yourself and taking everyone down with you, or you are threatening those in your life with the promise of more dreariness to come, you are the one person in everyone's life they really want to avoid.

Your personality is cold with more coldness, and even if you know you are overdoing it, you'll get a private little laugh at how people react to you. You don't mind making people feel threatened, as long as they feel as badly as you do about ... whatever. You will have the people in your life that you love the most feeling insecure and unstable today. Winning, right?! Right?!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.