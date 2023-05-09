3 Zodiac Signs Can't Stop Thinking About Their Ex On May 10, 2023, During Mercury Square Pluto

On May 10, 2023, during Mercury square Pluto, there will be three zodiac signs that can't stop thinking about an ex. Many of us won't be able to stop ourselves from going over old memories, and you know how that goes, or rather ... where that goes: always to past loves and exes that rocked our worlds.

We may not be planning a reunion with these people from our pasts, but we certainly will have them on our minds, like, obsessively, and almost bordering on weird. Yes, we are THOSE people, and if we are born under one of these three zodiac signs — Cancer, Libra and Pisces — we let the obsessions run amok, folks because Mercury square Pluto isn't just about having a sweet little thing. It's about going over every single detail as if we are looking for DNA specimens for the crime lab.

So, get ready to reminisce like it's your profession, zodiac signs. The idea of being unable to stop thinking about an ex will exponentially increase on May 10. We may start with a small smile over a fond memory, and within a few hours of that first reminiscence, we will be on a mind-search for every single thing we can remember about that person ... that person who did this, that, and the other thing, whether good or bad. We just can't stop thinking about the one who is no longer there, and for some, it will bother us deeply, while for others, it's just another day at the crime lab.

The thing with Mercury square Pluto is that it's all about obsessive love and healing, and starting Wednesday, the thinking brings up old memories. We may find that in reviewing the old memories, we figure things out — things we needed to know to move on properly. So, which three zodiac signs will not be able to stop thinking about their exes today?

Three zodiac signs can't stop thinking about an ex on May 10, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

While you're all about moving forward and doing the right thing by yourself, as in not getting caught up in the past, you may take a detour today, May 10, 2023, as you can't help but go over the 'good times' you shared with your most recent ex-partner. You know it was inevitable that you had to break up, and that's not what's on your mind.

During Mercury square Pluto, what IS on your mind are the things that a person used to do, the stuff that made you smile or laugh. Yes, it's true, they weren't as golden as their memory allows them to look like, but you don't mind remembering them as a good person. It makes you feel good to think highly of them as it takes the burden off of you. You don't want to think dark thoughts every time this person's memory comes up, and so, during Mercury square Pluto, you don't. You use your old memories to cheer you up as they tell you that you have lived a happy life.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are a little more than 'in the mood' to remember your ex, and on this day, May 10, 2023, during the transit of Mercury square Pluto, you will take your interest into the realm of obsession. Do you want this person back, Libra? Is this what this is about? Or, are you just so dissatisfied with the state of your present love affair that you've taken to reminiscing about the person who made you feel most alive ... once upon a time?

This is a tricky transit in so much as it's about healing, and apparently, you aren't quite healed. You walked into a new relationship with old baggage, and it seems like it's all coming back to haunt you now. The real predicament is that your ex has moved on, and you haven't. You won't be able to stop thinking about them today because there's a good chance that today is an actual anniversary of some sort. Today's date in itself brings about this obsessive memory of your ex.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

If your partner asks you today what is on your mind, you will be shocked by their inquiry because you know they KNOW who you're thinking about, and it is your ex, naturally. You bring the memory of your ex everywhere you go, and it's starting to become an invisible and unfair presence to the person you are currently with. While they know nothing will happen and that your relationship with this ex is over, they can't help but feel that it's a bit unnecessary this obsession you have with your ex.

On May 10, 2023, during Mercury square Pluto, you'll be so obvious about what's on your mind that you may end up turning your present partner off, and if you don't start to become conscious of what you're doing, this current partner may become an ex, themselves. Is this really something you need, Pisces?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.