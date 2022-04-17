The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Monday, April 18, 2022

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Monday, April 18, 2022 will feel like their going crazy with everything that's happening in astrology, life, and the world.

If you're a Gemini, Virgo, or Libra, "It's just another manic Monday" could be your theme song. We've all heard that tune, and ironically, it always tends to be true.

Today, Monday, April 18, 2022, is just that: a manic Monday, and this is because Mercury conjuncts Uranus, Venus sextile Uranus and Sun square Pluto.

With these three transits in our lineup, we won't be able to escape the clutches of mania. Strap on your seatbelts, zodiac signs, it's going to be a bumpy Monday.

Certain signs of the Zodiac blend well with manic energy and will not feel anything but excited to be alive during a rather hectic day. Other signs may take it a little too harshly, as this is the day that brings expectations and disappointments.

We have to watch what we say today, especially when it comes to what we say to someone we love or have a crush on. Words really matter on this day, so think before you speak.

Our main problem today is that we think we're saying and doing the right thing and because we're so happy about what we believe in, we just blurt out our feelings.

It's like living in a bubble; we have no idea what we sound like, and even though our intentions are great and true, we may very well end up sounding like fools.

So, because we desperately need to flow with Mercury conjunct Uranus rather than rage against it, we need to weigh our words before letting them fly out all over someone we wish to impress. This day brings this old expression to mind: "No good deed goes unpunished."

The three zodiac signs who have rough horoscopes on Monday, April 18, 2022:

Good luck, on Monday, zodiac signs!

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Just as soon as you open your mouth to speak today, someone will come in and prevent you from saying what you wish to say. And the thing is, it's a good thing that they did so because, for all of your great intentions, it seems that you are not prepared, and even though you believe you are, it's best to take a step back today and let things move you, rather than you moving things.

As a Gemini, it's always been hard for you to make up your mind, and so it will be doubly frustrating for you today because you finally have made up your mind and now, today, there's no doorway for you to walk through to express yourself.

What you need to know is that you WILL get your opportunity and that if you can control yourself today, that big op will arrive tomorrow. Stay patient; you are on the right track, it's just that the timing is off for you on this day.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Rough days are days you've become used to, but that doesn't necessarily mean you have to stick to that mindset; you've become quite negative over the years and it's starting to affect your performance at work, and your belief in the romance you started a while back.

You are falling into the pit of despair, Virgo, and you needn't go that far. These days, if something doesn't work out to your liking, you immediately assume that nothing will ever go right for you, and in that regard, you are dead wrong.

Today may not bring you all you wish for, and yes, it may even cramp your style or bring about disappointment, but nothing here is grave.

It's just mundane and meaningless, and for you to spend too much energy on that which is meaningless only makes the day harder for you. In the words of Cher, during the film, Moonstruck: "Snap out of it!"

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You'd be well advised to not take anything too seriously today, Libra. You may wake up feeling passionate and assertive, but today has other things in mind for you, and one of them is that it's here to test your patience.

Not exactly what you had in mind, alas it's a test you can pass well, if you accept the challenge.

You feel strong today, and clearheaded; after all, it's Monday and you've been revving up all weekend for this day. And what a drag it is that your plans will be put off for another day.

But is that really such a tragedy? Nah! In fact, you may want to go over a few notes on this day, while enjoying the fact that you've been given one more day to make serious decisions. Trust in the idea that you, too, can be patient, and that this is a virtue that Libra's have in abundance. Let the day play out — you'll get your turn soon enough.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.