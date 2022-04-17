The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On April Monday, 18, 2022

Good times in the romance department are coming on April 18, 2022 making these three zodiac signs the luckiest in love on Monday.

There's a good chance that if you are an Aries, Cancer, or Aquarius, your luck has been good as of recent times, then it's probably going to keep it up.

While transits influence the condition of our so-called luck, down here on Earth, their cosmic trial lasts for a while, so if you've been on a winning streak, consider yourself lucky; you've still got time on that streak!

It's hard to think that any of us could be super lucky when we have nasty transits like Moon opposition Uranus in the sky, or when we watch Moon opposition Mercury mess with our ability to even say the words, "I love you" — but we do have Moon sextile Venus to overpower the forces of negativity, and Moon trine Venus to let us all know that love truly does save the day.

And today, April 18, 2022, is one of those days where love rules supreme, and if you just happen to be in love, well, get ready for a majorly happy day. Luck in love is just the beginning.

So, with the stars pumping up the love, many of us should start to feel pretty dang lucky as our efforts will be met with no resistance.

And for some of us, namely, Aries, Cancer, and Aquarius, we should be riding a wave of confidence that practically borders on altruism; we are true believers during this time. We may go for the impossible because that's what today is all about — attempting to make a good life for ourselves by doing all we can to bring love into our lives.

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on Monday, April 18, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You're getting a booster today in terms of love and luck — yes, it's true, Aries, you just keep getting 'second' chances, and because you are so intensely optimistic and willing to 'go for it' you will get to bask in the glory of love today.

What makes this feel all the luckier is that you're always surprised when someone shows you just how much they love you as if you've been on guard for too long and that feeling of desperation has become a way of life for you.

Alas, there are two Venus transits that will pluck you right out of that dark place and insert you right into the heart of where you need to be, and nobody knows better than you just how much you've needed to be loved.

Well, it starts today, Aries. Love will be singling you out and providing you with the love you need in order to flourish. You've done it alone for too long; it's time for a refreshing change. Your luck is about to explode (in all the right ways.)

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luck in love, to you, would look like more than one day of being accepted by your partner; and you are now about to experience that in ways you've never imagined. You may have noticed that the person you are with is changing — for the better. It's as if they've heard your pleas and they've decided to take you seriously. How novel!

You almost gave up the ghost, figuring this love affair was soon to be shelved, and yet, your person seems to be doing that thing that only the rare human does: they are TRYING. Wow. Imagine that. A person who takes you seriously enough to try for you. Now, that's impressive.

But what's even more impressive is what you're about to experience: long-lasting effort. So, your partner's play to please you is not a flash in the pan moment; it's here to stay. This person wants you in their life and they are going to prove it to you.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You're going to feel the effects of Moon trine Venus and Mon sextile Venus in so much as you've been waiting for a lucky break, in terms of your love life, and you're about to get one.

There's been a certain topic that you've been discussing with your romantic partner, and it's always been avoided because the two of you know it usually ends up in arguments.

This could be about money or the home; either way, talking about one of these subjects has frightened the two of you, which has created a situation where you no longer talk about the 'scary' things.

This, in itself, has created a chasm in the relationship, as you are someone who is used to bearing all and telling the truth as you see it.

Because you are in luck, starting today, you'll teach yourself to approach the thought subjects in the relationship, and in doing so, you'll both get over whatever obstacles kept you from sharing — like you used to.

Luck in love looks like you and your partner finally getting over the fear of confrontation, and my oh my, what a positive change will occur as soon as you notice this.

