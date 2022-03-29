3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Rough Horoscope On March 30, 2022

With Moon in Pisces as our backbone on this day, we can pretty much count on the fact that we'll be feeling a little unsteady on this day. We will be making mistakes, some severe, some long-lasting. This is the kind of day where we'd be better off holding back on making important decisions.

With the Moon conjunct to Jupiter, we can expect that whatever bad decisions we make will be expanded upon and made larger — not exactly what anyone wants. Once again, hold off on big decisions or run the risk of things dramatically falling apart.

We also have Moon conjunction Neptune, which will almost guarantee that we'll take everything the wrong way, today. We could spare ourselves the pain if we trust ourselves to back off. Patience is key today; if we can practice this, we will be much better off.

Why astrology predicts a rough horoscope for the Cancer, Leo, and Sagittarius zodiac signs on March 30, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Drastic changes are about to take place on this day, Cancer, and your job will be to roll with those changes, as opposed to bringing in some kind of rash misunderstanding. This day is not subtle; it's obvious, and what's apparent about it is that you need to accept something that's happened to you recently.

You may want to rage against the dimming of the light, and you will — but understand this: What you're experiencing is temporary.

Let your emotions out and rid yourself of what needs to be released, but come back with a clear head and an open heart. You're not finished here, just yet.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today is the day where you feel 'so close, yet so far.' It's not that this day is going to be 'bad' for you, per se, but it will show you in ego-crushing ways that you are simply not ready to do what you have planned. Oh yes, you'll get to do it all just not today, Leo.

And when Leo is told 'no', Leo usually has a baby tantrum. Expect that today, too.

After you've had a good stomp around your crib, you can start to finesse things out properly. There's a better time for what you have planned, and if you can gauge your timing right, you'll have whatever you want. Just...not today.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Peace and solitude. Sounds nice, right? Well, ordinarily, that's exactly what you want, yet today it's going to have the opposite affect.

Sure, you'll be by yourself, deep in thought, but those thoughts will be negative, and for the first time in a long time, you'll be feeling lonely.

Lonely? YOU? A Sagittarius? Yes, today you'll long for a friend to share your thoughts with, yet no one has any solid time to give you. You'll feel down and sulky. You'll hold up the fort, as per usual, but for the first time in a long, long time, you'll feel semi-hopeless and floundering. "Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? Caught in a landslide, no escape from reality..."

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.