The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Friday, April 22, 2022

When they talk about April showers, do they really have to be so symbolic? As in showers = tears? Because it does seem as though many of us still have a ways to go before we hit an emotional clearing.

Of course, some of these roadblocks are put there for us — to learn by, and while we're 'always grateful' to learn, sometimes there are moments when one wants to raise a fist and holler out: "I'm humbled! OK, I got the point!"

Today brings us a few bratty transits, and I like to think of them as brats because whenever these lunation show up, there's always trouble brewing.

And because we also have a few transits that could lead us into vulnerable waters, like Moon sextile Venus and Moon sextile Neptune, we may see a few tears today.

What will be affected today are our love lives; what we thought to be rock solid may prove to be unstable and flimsy. What we thought were sincere feelings may turn out to be delusional fantasies.

And for those who are particularly sensitive to transits like Moon trine Mercury (Gemini) and Moon sextile Jupiter (Sagittarius), we may just find that today, April 22, 2022, is just a little more dramatic than we had in mind.

So much of what makes up today, in terms of misery and depressed thought is unnecessary, though this day also provides lack of insight, which makes us think this is all we have. It's not the end of anything.

It's just a day for high drama and theatrical reactions to everything, but mostly romance.

Gemini, Libra, and Sagittarius are the three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Friday, April 22, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The last thing you need is more aggravation, as you have only recently started to feel like you've crawled your way out of the pit of despair.

Hang in there, Gemini, you'll eventually hit fresh air, there's just a few more clawfuls of dirt that you have to sift through, and thanks to Moon trine Mercury, you will get the chance to misinterpret just about everything.

This is what we mean by aggravation; because you don't understand the reasons why certain things are happening in your life, you sink into depression, and then one thing leads to another and before you know it, you feel hopeless.

Today, hopelessness turns into apathy, and in a way, that's feels better than being aggravated all day long. Still, your apathy is noticed by your loved one or partner, and they want you to know that they still exist and that you shouldn't ignore them.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Oops, you did it again, you played with their heart, and now, you're just the bad guy in the relationship because you accidentally let Moon conjunction Pluto into your world. Actually, you couldn't help it, it is, after all, a cosmic transit, and it didn't ask for your permission.

You are now holding up your end of an argument you had with your partner. And, because of your enormous ego and pride, you won't give in, even though you are starting to think that maybe they were right and that you were wrong.

But for Scorpio to admit to being wrong is an almost impossible feat to perform, and so pride, ego and stubbornness will get the best of you today.

With Moon sextile Jupiter, everything is ramped up to epic proportions, and that means your desire to hold your ground and not give in to your partner's request for peace will remain firmly rooted. Today is for arguing and not giving in.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There are days when you feel like you can do everything, and that sense of self-confidence feels absolutely brilliant; that is, until you stumble upon something you can't grasp. This is what will happen to you today, and it will be so meaningless, yet it will screw with your head.

There's a good chance it will be of a technical nature, as in, you might not be able to figure something out 'online' and this will make you feel like a total idiot — because everyone else seems to know very well how to navigate whatever tech thing you're trying to work out.

You throw in the towel way too fast, Sagittarius.

You go from flying high to plummeting into the depths of despair way too easily, and this is because you're at the mercy of Moon trine Mercury, which pushes us towards technical endeavors, yet gives us no knowledge as to how to pursue them.

