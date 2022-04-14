The 3 Zodiac Signs With A Rough Horoscope On Friday, April 15, 2022

Life throws hurdles and tough times for three zodiac signs on April 15, 2022. For Taurus, Virgo, and Scorpio, this Friday may not be good, instead, it's a day that can give you the shivers if you think about it too long.

And while we won't be seeing any marine disasters on this day, we may still find that the day could be a rough one, especially if our zodiac signs are cosmically selected for a rough experience.

We have the Moon in Libra and the Aries Sun at a Critical Degree. Ironic how things are looked at in 'degrees' today, as it was probably all about degrees when the Titanic sunk. The angle by which the ship hit the iceberg was no doubt about degrees, not to mention the temperature outside, or in the water.

While this sounds like fantasy and exposition, having very little to do with our astrological reality, one can't help but 'read the room': this day is meant for mistakes. This day is the one where many of us will be like the Titanic, and we, too, will make the wrong move.

Because we have the Sun at a Critical Degree in Aries, we have before us a scenario that shows great intentions gone disastrously wrong. The Moon in Libra brings in the hyper emotion, and so we can ascertain that whatever mistakes lay ahead of us, they are made because we couldn't contain our emotions.

The three zodiac signs with a tough horoscope on Friday, April 15, 2022:

And so it's not easy, but you know what? What doesn't kill you makes you stronger.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are about to walk into a situation today that you've already sorted out in your mind; you believe you are right in some matter and you are prepared to fight like a crazy person for what you believe is right.

What's wrong here, is you; you aren't right, and you are going to blow something so far out of proportion today that you'll end up being known as 'the person we all need to avoid at all costs.'

Yes, it's wonderful to be as passionate as you are when you believe in something, but what if you're dead wrong, as you are, in this case?

You need to take a breath first before speaking today, Taurus. You like being right, and when you're wrong, you really take it to heart. So, do yourself a favor and spare the pain to come by holding off on saying something devastating to someone.

The conspiracy of silence is best here, today. Avoid telling everyone off.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If your day could be compared to the sinking of the Titanic, then know yourself as the navigator who steered the ship right into the iceberg. That's you, and that critical degree in Aries is what's influenced you to make this move.

Because you do believe you're doing the 'right thing' you feel solid about doing whatever it is that you're about to do.

However, you have not thought things through, and because of that, you are about to lead several people into the pit of trouble, where you are quickly going to try and relinquish yourself of responsibility.

That's the problem with today: you won't admit that you are to blame. In fact, you never do; you are always one hundred percent blameless in your own mind.

It is because of this inability to see that you have even the slightest flaw that you proceed with such insensitivity towards others. It's always 'their fault.' Even when it's you who puts them in the compromised position.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Just as soon as you thought it was safe to go back in the water — bang! Moon in Libra sets you up for a day of such hypersensitivity, that all you can see before you are traps and shark fins (metaphorically speaking, of course.)

This day does not promise peace for you, Libra, in fact, the main aggressor on this day is your own mind.

You may have thought that you were over something; a person, an addiction, a bad habit.

And yet, today, all you can think about is that which you believed you were over. This day brings temptation your way, and that's exactly what you didn't need. Also, the Aries influence on this day makes you think it's all good, no biggie, what's a little relapse, "Hey, I'm in control..." No.

You're not in control. In fact, you had better get a grip on your life because of the temptation that presents itself to you? It's not good for you. Avoid, avoid, avoid!

