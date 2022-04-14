The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On Friday, April 15, 2022

And the winners are...Taurus, Virgo, and Sagittarius! And what is the prize, you may ask? Luck in love.

Imagine that. And here's the thing about being lucky in love — it actually does happen. While most of us are used to fighting our way through the minefield of romantic experiences, every now and then luck is on our side, and for these three signs, today is your lucky day.

That's not to say it won't be your lucky week, but that one's on you. You can take the luck of the day and treat it with such care that it becomes a lifestyle for you, or you can sit back, reap the rewards of a singular 'kind' day and just appreciate what you've got when you've got it.

Today not only brings lucks with it but gratitude as well. If you are already in love with someone, then expect surprises and gestures that will make you go out of your mind with joy.

If you're single, do NOT be surprised if suddenly someone appears before you that entices you to such a point that love sparks.

Today is all about those sparks. Whether it's about planning some outrageously fun trip with someone you love, or it's just about setting up a date with someone you've never really gotten to know all that well, luck is with you today, my friends.

We've got a big, beautiful Aries Sun in the sky, brimming over with positivity. Balanced out generously with the Moon in Libra, this day brings us a pleasant mix of hope, excitement, intense optimism, and LOVE, sweet love. Enjoy it all — this is your life!

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on Friday, April 15, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If there were a game of chance to play today, you'd be the winner, but only if the stakes were love or ... more love. In fact, there's no way you're going to get away with NOT being in love today as there's so much of it around you.

With Aries as the main player today, you can gel with that very easily; you like feeling revved up and excited — being happy is your calling card.

When you, Taurus, are happy, you attract to you all the best situations, and you know this to be true. Nothing is done with a namby-pamby attitude today, in fact, you're all strength, all power, and all compassion.

You'll fall out of bed straight into the lap of love itself. It's just that kind of good day and rather than analyze it, just live it out. Don't worry about tomorrow, as the only true moment that exists is the now moment. Live it!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Well, it certainly does looks like Virgo is finally going to get a break. And of course, a break to you looks like a day with no work, no bills to pay, no lip service from those who tend to shout at you, day in and day out.

In fact, this day is a 'free' day, and if you can allow yourself to believe in it, it also happens to be one that is very lucky for you, Virgo.

You can utilize the power of Aries season to your advantage, as you are no pushover, and never have been. In love, you'll see the gates open, and while you're not used to things going your way, you won't be able to downplay the fact that love is absolutely in your face today.

You and your partner are not only going to "get along well' you might even start to think that your partnership is more than just getting along well — today is the day where you start to believe in the person you fell in love with a long time ago. That's totally new for you, Virgo! Go for it!

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You gave up a long time ago on the idea of love and luck. You figure that if it comes to you, then you'll experience what it has to offer, and if it goes, then you'll mourn the loss and move on. You've become quite cynical in your ways of love, but you are still a Sagittarius, and that means the hope springs eternal within you.

And guess what? On April 15th, all of the stars are lined up with Sagittarius in a way that can only bring you good news.

And in this case, the good news is that romance is possible. If you're in a dead relationship, it will start to show signs of life on this day.

And if you are single, then you will run into someone in a coffee shop and somehow, spontaneous sparks will fly. How wonderful! New love enters your world and grabs hold of you, and whether you want to admit it or not...it's good, Sag .... very, very good!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.