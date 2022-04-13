The 3 Zodiac Signs With A Rough Horoscope On Thursday, April 14, 2022

We have a few transits going on today that could potentially throw us for a loop On this day, Aries, Scorpio, and Sagittarius are most affected and that's why their horoscopes are so rough.

This is the day that the Titanic sunk. We will get to experience the vibe of Libra Moon trine Pluto (very appropriate for a Titanic tragedy), Moon opposition Jupiter (making sure the damage is huge), and Moon opposition Neptune (a surefire way to feel it all, mentally.)

Certain signs of the Zodiac will take it better than others, and a few of us here will simply go down with the ship, so to speak.

We also have Mars in Pisces, which makes it easy for some of us to be the cause of the misery of the day. Yes, folks, we too, can be the reason someone feels like trash today, and if we push it hard enough, we may even make someone cry.

Big, weepy, Mars in Pisces tears. This could easily be a day one avoids, if only we had a time machine to help us move forward to the future. Alas, we don't, and that means we'll just have to forge our way through it, without breaking hearts or messing up people's lives.

Think of this day as the Titanic. It didn't ask for that iceberg to be there, at the wrong place at the wrong time; it just happened that way, and well, the rest is history.

This day has that kind of feel to it as well. We won't be asking for the obstacle that's about to present itself, but once we hit it, it's all downhill from there.

So, what's the upshot? Stay alert. Be careful where you tread today. Stay aware of potholes and hidden exits — this is real advice. Keep your head clear, and your vision flawless. Do not take unnecessary chances on this day. Stay the course, and honor your life.

Life is beyond unbearable for these three zodiac signs with a rough horoscope on April 14, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Even though it's your birthday season, and today might even be your birthday, you are still at the mercy of the stars and their oddball transits.

This day is not slated for joy, though you will see it through to its end and come out just fine on the other side. What's up today is that you thought you were on to something and now, via some information that has just gotten to you, you now know that you were wrong, all along.

Suddenly, there's an obstacle in your life and that's the last thing you wanted or needed, especially because you believed you were free and clear of all obstacles.

You will try to understand this day as one where patience is needed, but your patience is really at its end, and for you, Aries, that means hostility and anger await you. This day goes to resenting someone in your life, and you will feel it in your gut.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

In terms of obstacles in the way of one's progress, you will discover today that you are, indeed, the person who stands in the way of your own success.

You are the iceberg, and figuring this out is going to not only be tough, but hard to accept. After all, it's difficult to think that there's no one to blame but our own selves for the lack of success that we believe we have.

And in your case, Scorpio, you've done yourself a disservice by holding on to certain standards over the years.

You are old-fashioned and your thought process has become obsolete; you must change in order to progress — it's absolutely crucial. There's nothing cute about being the obstinate blockade of a person who prevents actions from occurring.

You have become 'that person' — the one who never gets the hint and always slows things down. Today will bring insight to you, and you might even change thanks to the shock these transits bring you.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've had a sense of dread for a while now, and as today reveals what the problem really is, you may even feel the pangs of depression set in. What's going on is that your famous naïveté is still there, still hurting you, still preventing you from seeing the truth, as opposed to the fantasy.

Wake-up calls are never easy, and today's wake-up call is going to feel like someone poured a cup of hot coffee over your head.

Not subtle at all. You've been living in a dream world, Sagittarius, and the entire world (it seems) is laughing at you for your foolishness — once again.

Aren't you tired of denying reality, especially when your fantasy life only seems to keep you a fool, day in and day out? It's time to wise up. It's now or never. You can't go on playing the fool forever.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.