The 3 Zodiac Signs Ready To Love Again During The Moon In Taurus, May 27 - 29, 2022

Three zodiac signs are ready to love again, and during the Moon in Taurus, they can make a firm commitment that love belongs back into their lives.

When the Moon is in Taurus, it's time to settle down, folks. This is the transit that inspires couples to make up their minds as to whether they're going to go the distance, or just let things take their natural course. This is also the time when people who have been burned by love feel healed enough to start over again. As long as we've learned what love can do to us, it's fair game; we are now ready to love again...on our terms.

Often times when we retreat from the romantic life, we do so because we're either still hurting or because we've grown cold and callous to the idea of being that vulnerable.

While the vulnerability is what allows us to feel things, it's also what lets things hurt us, and depending on who we are and how much pain we can handle and transform into healing energy, that's what determines if we can love someone new.

The Moon in Taurus makes us crave a one-on-one relationship — except this time we feel we want to get it right.

Nobody sets out to have a bad time in love. Yet, it seems to be a rite of passage for most. What we do with the lesson of heartache is what will let us know if love is something we'd want to get into again at a later date.

For these three signs of the Zodiac, the lessons have been learned. They are now ready to love again, and if that means taking a chance on being vulnerable, then so be it. That's the way the cookie crumbles, right?

The three zodiac signs ready to love again during the moon in Taurus, May 27 - 29, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

At first, you may feel like Moon in Taurus is playing with your heart. There's something going on, you feel...feelings again. There's someone in your life who is stimulating that which you thought was dead in you, and the real problem is that you like it.

You like feeling feelings again, and that surprises you. You've been on edge forever with love; you do not like giving your heart away because experience has shown you that when you go bold, it splatters back in your face.

And yet, there it is again, that sensation of 'love' coming back into your life.

What will you do with it? You can't deny that it feels good, Gemini, and you want to dive in, but you will hesitate. You're ready to love again during Moon in Taurus, but it may take a day or two before you actually take the plunge.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You love a good secure relationship as much as the next person, and you've had your share of good ones. Unfortunately, those good ones are no longer in existence, and for that reason alone, you tend to avoid getting too close to anyone these days.

You'd like to love again but you just haven't had the right opportunity, meaning, the right person to capture your heart. Well, it seems as though Moon in Taurus is presenting you with a situation that you won't be able to refuse.

There's someone in your life that's always come off as so positive, and yet, you've never thought of them as anything but a friend.

This person seems to suddenly want more from you, in all the right ways. You and this person might start something up very soon, showing you that it's not only alright to love again, but that you're ready for it.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There are just so many times you can be burned by love before you go off the rails and declare yourself 'off the market.' You've had it with love affairs that go nowhere and leave you feeling empty. You've had it with giving your all only to be taken for all you have.

And during Moon in Taurus, you will notice something else about yourself: you're starting to grow cold and brittle. You are no longer the person you wanted to be; your experience has turned you into a hard, bitter person and this is the polar opposite of the life you wanted for yourself.

It may be time to try again, Capricorn.

You know how to wrangle success out of business, but you've started to believe that your success rate applies only to work and never to love. Heads up, Cap — it's time to get back in the saddle. Remember, you are not a block of ice; you're a warm and wonderful person who deserves another chance at love.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.