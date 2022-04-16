The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On Sunday, April 17, 2022

Today, three zodiac signs are luckiest in love. In fact, April 17, 2022, is such a good day for love and romance that whoever is lucky enough to experience the rapture ahead could only consider themselves special.

This is the day where love-related things go into overdrive — in the best ways for three zodiac signs.

Commitments will be made, statements of love will be solidified, and people will warm to the idea that love is not only possible in their lives but probable and sturdy.

This is a day where love rules and everything else takes a back seat. How could it be any other way, when we have such strong transits shining a light on the path ahead? Today we have Moon sextile Venus and Moon trine Venus. It's like a good witch's brew of enticing possibilities!

All those Venus occurrences can't help but single a few folks out, and the zodiac signs that will benefit the most throughout this day will be Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

One might even call this kind of predestined good fortune 'Luck'. Today is your lucky day, zodiac signs. Open your eyes and let it all in.

Venus stands in the shadows and makes her entrance early on in the day. This implies that the entire day is going to be a great one, in terms of love and romance.

This is the day where you get an all-clear when it comes to expressing yourself. There is nothing to fear today when it comes to communication.

That also means it's time to tell that special person that you love and adore them; do not worry — their feelings for you are mutual. It's a good day to be alive, friends. Love is all around us, let us take it all in.

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on Sunday, April 17, 2022:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have withheld your expression of love for way too long, and you can no longer contain yourself. You feel that if you have to hold it in one more day, you'll most certainly pop.

Well, today is your lucky day, Capricorn, as it seems that all the stars are lined up in your favor and that if telling or showing someone that you are dead serious in love with them is part of what's needed, then there's nothing to stop you.

This is the day where you needn't fear repercussions; nobody is about to hurt you or stomp on your emotions. You could consider yourself lucky on this day, and you should take full advantage of this luck as it will act as courage and nerve.

You need the nerve to act up so that you can do what you want to do, and if telling someone that you are madly in love with them is what's on the menu, then do it with bravery and confidence. It's your game now, Capricorn. Play it well.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

On April 17, 2022, you will get to experience the feeling of not only being in love but of being the object of someone's desire. Imagine that. You love someone who is so into you that YOU are the focal point — you are the one who is catered to, today, and if you're smart, you'll take it all in with gratitude and joy.

Don't fight it, Aquarius. Yes, even you are slated for a grand romance and while you've always believed things like that can only happen in the mind, you'd be wrong on this day. Today is the day where dreams come true; this isn't trash-talked.

It's the cosmic plan, and with Venus as your backup battery, you basically can't go wrong. So, tell your person that they love you. Believe and trust in them, and when they spill their guts on you, telling you all about their great love for you, just smile and say an inwards 'thank you.' Life is good, Aquarius. Be there for it.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Anytime you suspect that love may be in the air, you automatically shoot it down. You're so used to doubting the authenticity of anyone's love for you that you can barely recognize the real thing when it's in your face.

And, during this day, April 17, 2022, Venus and her lunar transits, will be bringing that love straight to you, whether you trust it, or not.

Today you can expect luck to be on your side, so have 'that talk' with your partner and anticipate stellar results. Say 'that thing' that you've wanted to speak about but never had the nerve. And yes, ask your lover to 'do that' in the bedroom...the time is now, and now is the time.

We don't live forever, and if you are fortunate enough (and you are) to have a partner that listens to and pays attention to your needs, then flow with that, Pisces. Trust in your partner, you will be so very pleased with how they will react to you today. Lucky indeed!

