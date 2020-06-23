6 Zodiac Signs Who Take Dating Way Too Seriously

It's *just* a date!

Dating is supposed to be fun! It’s getting to know someone during enjoyable activities such as hiking, having a meal, or going to the movies. And the consequences are simple: you and your date decide if you wish to continue dating, or not.

Regardless of whether or not there is long-term potential, going on dates is still a fun way to pass the time. Sadly, some people find dating exhausting.

In astrology, there are a select few zodiac signs who treat dating like a job and take things too seriously.

When you meet someone on dating sites, especially, some individuals find themselves overwhelmed. But good dating advice makes it clear that you should never put any pressure on yourself, or believe you are obligated to continue seeing a potential mate.

It's when you take dating too seriously that it becomes a chore. It’s one thing if you’re going on a date with an open mind and attitude, but it’s quite another if you put everything into that one date. When you do that, you’re almost guaranteeing the date will not be successful.

How can you be relaxed enough to be your real self if your expectations are so high? Don’t stress over dating or you defeat the purpose of it. The fate of the world doesn’t rest on your dating life.

1. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When it comes to dating, there's very little Taurus will shrug off. They do a deep dive on their potential dates and check out as much information as they can.

Since it's difficult for Taurus to give their trust to someone enough to date them, they will look at everything from their past relationships to how long they've been single. If something doesn't sit right with Taurus, they will end things immediately.

2. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns put pressure on themselves to find the perfect person and settle down. They might not admit it to anyone, but Capricorns have a deadline to find love and a partner. This puts extra pressure on everybody.

Capricorns are used to working hard, so it's not big of a deal to work to find the perfect date and potential mate. They don't take engaging with someone lightly, and while they'll try to have fun there will be a seriousness to everything they do together.

3. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces love to be in love, and they have such big hearts that they commit to someone way too early. Pisces can be blind to any red flags and have a talent at being able to justify bad situations. They feel a desperate need for things to work out and for their casual relationship to become something more long-term.

They want to believe that their date is the answer to all their problems. It's hard to be light about having dinner with a new friend when, if things click, they could be your future spouse.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Family and love are everything to Cancer, so a date isn't just a date — it's the first step to achieving all their dreams. Early on in the dating process, Cancer will start to imagine what their life will be like with that person. But if Cancer told their date about their dreams, it would scare them away.

They skip ahead so fast in a relationship that it can make the whole process two times as difficult and complicated. Cancer needs to take a few steps back and let things play out as they will.

5. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos are very captivating, attractive, and don't suffer from a lack of dates. As much of a partier as they may be, Leos still feel guilty about dating more than one person. They want to be sure when they finally commit to one person, so dating a few people is smart.

The problem is that Leo takes dating so seriously, and that doubles and triples with the number of people they're seeing. They want to just have fun, but still, at the back of their mind, they're wondering if that person is the one.

6. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos tend to overanalyze everything anyway, so, of course, it stands to reason that they're going to be observant, critical, and look at every part of their date. Virgos tend to seek perfection, and trying to find the perfect partner isn't an easy task.

While Virgo is placing high expectations on their date, they're also putting it on themselves and feeling like they don't measure up. Dating can be a very stressful situation, even if Virgo is the one putting extra pressure on everyone.

