The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need Fairness In Love During The Full Moon In Libra, April 2022

There are standards to uphold in relationships, and for three zodiac signs, they need fairness in love and won't settle for anything less.

It would make sense that Gemini, Capricorn, and Pisces would develop a need for fairness during the Full Moon in Libra, a transit that is all about balance and equality.

It's as if we all grow up with ideas and ideals in our heads about what love should look like, what we may have to compromise someday, and what exactly our position is when it comes to actually being in a relationship.

Sometimes, we develop a persona that comes with being in a relationship, and it's quite different than the one we have naturally when we are single.

We start to become someone else, and over time that 'other person' that we become doesn't suit us, as it's not really us anymore.

We have become part of a couple, and somehow, over time, we lose a piece of ourselves to coupledom.

Honest couples will have regular open conversations about where they are at, personally, within the relationship.

Transits like a Full Pink Moon in Libra are extremely helpful when it comes to hashing things out and getting to the bottom of whatever might be bothering one.

And experience has it that if one person is unhappy, there are two solutions: talk about it and right the wrong with your partner, or suck it up and lose your mind.

You'd be surprised how many people choose to do so, which not only leads to them losing their minds, but ends up in regret, sadness, and depression.

So, speak up, couples! Is there something you feel is cramping your style within the relationship?

Is there something you feel is unfair and that you had better do something about it before it goes too far? If you need fairness in love, then it's up to you to make that happen. No excuses! Speak up for yourself and get the job done.

Gemini, Capricorn, Pisces, you're three of the zodiac signs who need fairness in love during the Full Moon in Libra.

And, starting April 16, 2022, when the Full Moon in Libra peaks, you'll not settle for anything else in your love life.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Your history has you wanting change but never going about enacting it. You have suffered from a fear of speaking up, and even though you'd like to convince the world that you are this shining example of authenticity and honesty, you hide your true feelings — even from the person you are in a relationship with.

You have the world convinced that you are the smart one, the one who would never stand for unfairness, and yet, your relationship is horribly unbalanced.

One reason for this lack of balance is that you are not doing your part, and that is way too hard for you to admit to yourself.

So, you take it out on your partner and project your own insecurities to them because it somehow lightens your load.

During the Full Moon in Libra, you will be given a chance to step forward and express yourself. This is a chance, and it will not be there for long, so move it, Gemini. Get on the ball here.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's never been fair in your relationship, and you've let it slide forever. You signed on for this one, Capricorn, and you know it, which is part of the reason you don't complain as much as you should.

You know you are responsible for letting things get as out of hand as they have.

Life has become pretty unfair for you when it comes to love, and if you could only state your feelings without thinking that you'll get your face chewed off for it, you'd state some fairly serious things.

Alas, you keep on letting it slide, and it's gotten you to the place where you now just accept that your relationship is unfair.

Point blank, that's it. Here's the thing: you're about to get a nudge from the Full Pink Moon in Libra, which supplies us with the kind of energy it takes to say what's on your mind to the one you love.

You need to do this, Capricorn; trust that your person isn't going to leave you simply because you want to live in a fair way with them. Trust this.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Your problem is that you prefer to sit and stew over the things within your relationship that you find unfair, rather than say or do something to help it out.

You are starting to feel comfortable in your state of bitter resentment as if now you are finding power in the negative, and that is never going to lead to anything good.

An opportunity is coming up for you, and it's called Full Moon in Libra, and it falls on April 16, where it beckons you to come forth and tell it like it is.

Stop depending on your resentment to set the tone for everything you do with your partner.

If there's something unfair in the relationship, then nip it in the bud, and to rid of it already. You're turning into a martyr with this routine; it's time to confront your partner and get whatever is on your mind off your chest. Do it.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.