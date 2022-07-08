The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Lucky In Love On Saturday, July 9, 2022

If ever there were a day where you get a solid chance at love, zodiac signs, it's Saturday, July 9, 2022. And why? Because we are fortunate enough to have Sun trine Moon in our cosmic sky today, and this transit just can't help itself — it just loves to bring love and good tidings in relationships.

We all know that it's always a better idea to stay positive, and that if we do, there's a greater chance of having a great day than if we mope around all day, spouting negativity.

With Sun trine Moon, even the grumpiest of ogres will rethink this whole bad attitude thing and come to the conclusion that happiness is the way. And when we're happy, we're able to show a healthier side to how we show up as romantic partners and in general.

In other words, we become more attractive on days like this, with Sun trine Moon in the sky as our guide.

Because the moon rules our emotional state, we will feel free of the everyday pressures and inner turmoils that accompany us day in and day out. With its position trine the Sun, it's like we won't be able to stop smiling.

We are appreciated and we appreciate. Our love lives are pure and honest, and there's no drama on the schedule for today.

Imagine a day where everything just goes right. Know it and own it, zodiac signs, because it's yours!

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on Saturday, July 9, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If there's any zodiac sign that will fully admit that they are the bomb, it's you, Taurus. Self confidence has never been your problem, and between that and Sun trine Moon, it's as if the entire world has suddenly discovered you and your outstanding charm.

Expect attention from more than just your romantic partner on this day. It's as if you have a sign on your head that says, "I'm gorgeous, aren't I?" You know it, they know it, and it sure will be fun to just live it out.

The good times and the great moon is infectious, and your partner will come to realize that they did, indeed, find a great catch in you.

Let it flow, Taurus, as only you can. Wrap that transit around you like a garment made of gold and silver and know yourself to be in the presence of love.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The only thing better than a Leo who adores themselves is a Leo in the company of someone else who adores them.

You can't help but shine like a star today as Sun trine Moon really revs up your mood and makes you want to share the wealth.

You are partnered with someone who is totally down for the good that comes from being in a relationship with you.

Today is all about delight and being content with the one you love. You may feel playful today, even funny.

You've always been able to crack your mate up with your ludicrous jokes, and today has you in rare form, comedy-wise. Our some sugar on the one you love today, as they are ready for you with open arms.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Sun trine Moon is exactly the transit you've needed to boost your mood and bring you closer together with the one you love. It's Saturday, and there's a good chance the two of you will be going on an outing of sorts — an adventure.

Whether you are spending your summer in the city, or you're fortunate enough to be near a coast or mountain forest, you'll be feeling a great desire to do something you've never done before.

What you'll notice is that both and your person feel enthusiasm; you have plans and they bring you joy. Joy rules the day today, as you and your mate stick together, by yourselves, doing only what you want to do.

You are not obligated to be with anyone else today, so enjoy it all. And, because you are a Pisces, if you feel a teensy shred of worry step in, chuck it out the window.

Today is for freedom, love and adventure.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.