3 Zodiac Signs Who Forgive Their Enemies During The Moon In Cancer Starting April 8, 2022

It's healing to forgive your enemy, even though it's easier said than done for three zodiac signs during the Moon in Cancer on April 8, 2022.

So, take note. We have sensitive times up ahead this weekend. That's what Moon in Cancer brings us on Friday.

We can expect to have a change of heart, as well as compassion for others. Moon in Cancer really works on our ability to feel empathetic, and sometimes so much so that we, ourselves, feel their pain. But there's another emotional occurrence that can and will happen: we will feel that the time is right to forgive and release our stronghold on the people we once considered to be enemies.

There comes a point in a person's life where they realize that it no longer benefits them to stay angry at someone in their life, no matter what that person did to them. We might have once felt that holding on to the anger magically keeps that person in a prison where they will stay locked away from us forever...but this starts to look more like fantasy than reality after a while. What's worse is that if we keep someone in the prison of our mind, then we are the warden, and we tend to their memory, which brings us angst and resentment.

And so, when the Moon is in Cancer, we give up our need to be the warden, so to speak. It's so much more work to hold on to anger than it is to release in forgiveness. Time to unburden ourselves, it is. Time to say goodbye to the person we've held on to simply because we couldn't let them go. Time to forgive the enemies for they no longer hold a purpose in our lives.

The three zodiac signs who forgive their enemies during the Moon in Cancer on Friday, April 8, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Forgiveness is the last thing anyone would ever expect from you, Aries, but in truth, you're just tired of carrying a grudge. And who could blame you? Holding on to bad feelings gets in the way of your progress, and you really do, in all sincerity, want to progress.

You've kept your enemies close, and what has that gotten you, outside of the ability to pretend to yourself that you're some kind of army General who is aware of anyone from the opposing camp? The days of game playing and holding grudges are over now.

Moon in Cancer touches on your sensitive side and lets you see the light; it's much less burdensome to forgive your enemies than to hold on to them. You are a strong and creative person, and if you really think about it, forgiveness is the key to becoming stronger and more creative. Let go.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've been trying to figure out why things aren't moving along in your life, and it may occur to you that one of the reasons is because you are way too attached to both the past and the pain it brought into your life, via some person whom you now consider to be your enemy.

You've been so angry at this person that you've shut the gate on them, never to open it again. And now, keeping that gate shut has become your life's work, and it's really starting to take its toll.

With the Moon in Cancer, you'll feel the need to rid yourself of this charge, as you no longer see the need for it. You don't even know if you are mad at that person any longer, they're so in the distant past that it's almost silly for you to think of them as an enemy. Once you forgive them, meaning let them go, you'll feel as light as a feather, and you'll once again be able to reclaim your independence and freedom.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

"He never forgets and he never forgives...not Sweeney...not Sweeney Todd, the demon barber of Fleet Street..." Is that you, Scorpio? Are you a Sweeney Todd? Because if you recall, things don't bode well for the man who never forgets and never forgives.

Here's the deal: it's time to let it go. You've been in a state of raw hate for years when it comes to a certain person who did you wrong, and what good comes from hate? Nada! Nothing.

All it does is consume you and waste your time. It's time to forgive and forget this person, Scorpio. There is no longer a point in going over how they betrayed you, cheated on you, did this, that, and the other thing to you. Your entire life revolves around this person, which makes you pretty weak when you come to think about it. Let the power of the Moon in Cancer sway you back to the loving side. Reclaim your power, Scorpio. Stop giving it away all the time. Forgive, forget, move on.

