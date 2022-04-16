The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Weekly Horoscopes April 18 - 24, 2022

This week has such promise! When it comes to love and romance, many of us will be getting some real solid signs of hope and commitment.

This is definitely the week where things start looking good in this department. Casual romantic relationships have a tendency to turn into committed responsibilities, and because of the many Venus transits, our choices in love will tend to be good ones.

This is a great week to ask someone out or to propose marriage to the person you believe you can spend the rest of your life with.

We are also about to leave hardcore Aries behind and march on into Taurus.

This is a symbolic act in its own right. Taurus, the stubborn bull represents our firm stance; and while it's associated with obstinate behavior, sometimes that behavior comes from a lesson well-learned, meaning, we become stoic because it makes sense.

We stand our ground because that's the right thing to do, and only Taurus-minded people know this. This is a good week to fight for what you believe in — and win. That means in love, as well.

This is also why we make commitments in love during this week. We feel in our hearts that commitment brings security and just about everyone wants to feel secure, especially in love.

So, don't be surprised if someone pops the question, or if you feel inclined to do so yourself. Because we have Taurus season on us now, along with all of these glorious Venus transits, the topic of the week will be love and nothing but love...for certain signs of the Zodiac.

Here are the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for the week of April 18 to 24, 2022:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This week will restore your sense of balance, as Taurus Sun moves in and levels things out for you. In love, you'll feel more at ease around your partner, and that will allow for great conversations and meaningful sharing sessions. You've always worked well when Venus rules the cosmos, and this week will be no different.

What is different is your own perception of communication. You've always believed you were this 'great communicator' when, in fact, you've sort of slunk into obscurity over the last few months, keeping all of your thoughts to yourself. Your partner has picked up on your coldness, and though you aren't doing it on purpose, it will occur to you that it might be time to let them in on your thinking.

After all, you have chosen to be with this person and it wouldn't be fair to them to keep them out for too long. They've been patient; this week will add to your love life by opening it up to new ideas and great talks.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are ripe and ready for love, Sagittarius, and what becomes most clear to you during this week is that you suddenly feel trusting...you're no longer a slave to the past, and just because you've had a few clunkers, you now believe that you are ready for new love — or for making your present love into a new love of its own.

The Moon sextile Venus sparks your imagination, and it also makes you feel like there's no time to lose; you want to live your life and this week feels like a jumpstart. You like feeling optimistic and it really bothers you when you aren't yourself; you detest being held back by your own fears.

As you walk into this year's Taurus Sun season, you'll feel as though the ground beneath your feet has become solid and sturdy, and while this is only symbolic, you won't be able to help but feel stronger and more secure in all of your moves.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

The Moon opposite Mercury may taunt you this week, but it's nothing you can't get past. This means that while the week looks to be going swimmingly in your favor, you still can't get your thoughts across — and saying what's on your mind is radically important to you, especially when what you say might be important to your partner.

What makes this a great week for you is that you are able to get over that hurdle because there are too many Venus transits on your side to waste any more time with words that can't be spoken. You'll speak your mind and you will be heard.

With that out of the way, you'll turn your focus to the physical aspect of your love relationship. Expect to find profound love in intimacy during this week. Let yourself go, meld with your partner, and become one. You have this one life to live: live it well, Pisces.

