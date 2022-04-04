The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes For The Week Of April 4 - 10, 2022

This week's horoscope is going to be so jam-packed with goodies for many zodiac signs, that we may want to bring a basket. First off, we're in Aries now, and that means we will ALL be experiencing original thinking, strength of character, and creative impulse. This is a great week to begin a project that has something to do with the Arts, and it's also a fabulous time to spend with loved ones, planning adventures for the future.

What will be most noticeable this week is the energy levels we have. It will feel as though out of nowhere we are finally able to achieve. We want to go-go-go and do-do-do. This is an incredible week to show off one's stuff, so if you've got talent, this is the time to whip out your goods and share them with the world.

We've got this amazing Mars energy following us through the week, giving us courage and nerve; we will be taking chances and doing a lot of 'thinking outside the box.'

We've also got the New Moon as well as Venus in Pisces going for us, this week, which should definitely help us to create positivity in our love relationships. And with Moon square Jupiter arriving shortly, we can count on the idea of those romantic relationships growing in ways we didn't expect.

Surprise is part of this week's playlist, and so, as they say, "expect the unexpected." One thing we can expect about the unexpected in this case: it's going to be good! So. Get out there and do your thing, zodiac signs! The world is waiting on your brilliance. Do it.

Here are the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for the week of April 4 to 10, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are literally going to feel like the scales have fallen from your eyes, as revelations come to you freely. What you once were confused about has now moved into a place where you understand it completely. In fact, during the transits of this week, you won't have time to go over the past, or fret about the future. The only moment is now, and you will come to own this feeling during the week. You don't always work well with Mars energy but in this case, you're able to take that strong vibe and make it work for you.

This is also a great week for you to start taking your job more seriously. Times are hard, and if you are employed, don't mess it up. That's not to say you should stick around for abuse, but you need to cherish what you do have. Don't jeopardize your job situation. Leave your ego at home.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You feel as though you've been handed a set of opposites to work with, meaning you've just experienced a lot of sadness and a lot of joy, and now you are wondering what your next move will be. This week makes certain things clear to you: One, you need to approach things with less drama, and Two, you have to lighten up.

You've been turning into an old grouch, and you still may be very young. This week offers you an opportunity to become childlike again. You've started to associate power with aggression, and you've also seen how little that's gotten you. Now you are able to see that you can use your charm and charisma to get what you need, without the fanfare of overdoing it. This week brings you a new outlook on some of your old, bad habits. This week shows you how to refresh your life.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've just come off of a major life lesson, and you feel two ways about the future: One, you're afraid to make the same mistakes again, and Two, you feel strong enough to stand by whatever decisions you think are best. This week adds to that self-confidence, but this time it's huge; you know better now and you are not subject to failure.

The intense Mars energy that follows you through this week could be destructive, however, you will make that energy work for you. You needed a boost in your personal power scope and now you feel there is no going back. You've crossed the threshold and now all you can see ahead of you is choice, power and freedom. You are the one in control this week, and that is exactly as you like it to be.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.